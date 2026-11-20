Yesterday’s tempers are cooling off, which is good news for anyone who sent a text they’re now rethinking. The Sun-Mars square is fading, and the Moon in Aries spends the day handing out fresh starts. It meets dreamy Neptune early, then sextiles Pluto and Uranus, so ideas come easy and plans feel flexible. The main event arrives this afternoon, stargazer, when the Moon pairs up with Saturn and asks everyone to back their big talk with follow-through. Uranus is also gearing up to oppose the Sun next week, so expect a few surprises before Thanksgiving. Finish strong, log off with a clear conscience, and start the weekend with nothing hanging over your head.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The group chat has spent three days debating weekend plans, and zero people have committed. Take the wheel. The Moon charges through your sign today, Aries, while Mars stays tight with Jupiter, so your knack for making things happen is in overdrive. Pick the place, set the time, and send the address. Your friends secretly love it when you take charge.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Date night doesn’t need a reservation, a babysitter, or a dress code. Jupiter keeps building toward a sextile with Venus, Taurus, so simple pleasures feel extra luxurious this Friday. Light a fire, open the good wine, and cook something messy together. Invite a friend over if you’re flying solo. Some of the best evenings of your life will happen in sweatpants.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Small talk at Friday drinks gets boring after the second round, so skip ahead. Mercury is moving through intense Scorpio, Gemini, giving your curiosity a taste for the good stuff. Ask the coworker what scares them. Ask the new friend about their weirdest job. People open up when someone sounds interested, and you’re a natural at making strangers feel like old pals.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Thanksgiving hosting duty doesn’t have to be a lifetime appointment. The Moon meets Saturn this afternoon, Cancer, giving you the grown-up confidence to set a limit with family. Hand off the turkey this time. Ask your sibling to take a turn. Bring a side dish and enjoy someone else’s kitchen. Your love comes through just fine without doing everything yourself.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Someone in your circle is about to drop surprising news, maybe a move, a breakup, or a career leap. Uranus is building toward an opposition with the Sun, Leo, so expect plot twists from the people you love. Be the friend who cheers first and asks questions later. Your warmth makes big changes feel less scary, and they’ll never forget who showed them love.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

That email can wait until Monday, and so can the one after it. Mercury is cruising through Scorpio, Virgo, and your brain could use a weekend that belongs to you. Close the laptop on time. Turn off work notifications for the weekend. Go somewhere with no outlets and no to-do lists. Rest is part of the job, and you’re excellent at your job.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A fancy outfit for no reason is one of life’s underrated joys. Jupiter is building toward a sextile with Venus, Libra, so feeling gorgeous is basically on the agenda. Pull out the outfit you save for weddings. Do your hair like it’s a big night, even if it’s just tacos with your best friend. Your glow on a random Friday is a public service.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your birthday season is winding down, and a few people helped you survive this year in style. The Moon sextiles Pluto this morning, Scorpio, warming up that soft heart you keep under armor. Text the friend who drove you to the airport at dawn. Thank the coworker who covered for you. Gratitude from a Scorpio carries extra power because everyone knows you mean it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Tip big tonight. Jupiter is still basking in its conjunction with Mars, Sagittarius, and your generous streak wants out. Cover the round for the friend who’s been stretched thin lately. Generosity comes naturally to you, and it has a way of circling back when you least expect it. Your birthday season starts this weekend, so start it with a gift.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The new hire keeps asking questions you could answer in your sleep. Answer them anyway. The Moon meets Saturn this afternoon, Capricorn, bringing out your inner mentor. Share the shortcuts you learned the hard way. Introduce them to the right people. Remember how lost you felt at first? A little mentoring takes ten minutes, and the respect you earn lasts for years.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A solo trip to a weird event on a Friday night is a power move. The Moon sextiles Uranus this morning, Aquarius, while Pluto keeps building toward its trine with your ruling planet. Check out the trivia night, the open mic, or the gallery opening across town. Talk to the most interesting stranger there. Your best stories start when you arrive alone and curious.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Live music is calling, so answer it. The Moon meets Neptune early today, Pisces, and Neptune’s trine with the Sun keeps your heart wide open. Find the band at the dive bar or the jazz trio at the wine spot. Stand close to the speakers. Music has always been your favorite way to feel everything at once, and it works.

Pisces monthly horoscope