Daily Horoscope: November 21, 2023

Confusion is in the air as the moon in Pisces clashes with Mercury in Sagittarius at 11:16 AM. We might be picking up mixed messages or feeling distracted, pointing to a need to slow down and communicate more intently. Watch out for travel delays and traffic congestion.

Mars in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn at 8:18 PM, encouraging us to release the fears that motivate us to control (or try to control) the circumstances around us. This could be a powerful phoenix rising-from-the-ashes moment for some. We’re seeing things from an avant-garde perspective as the moon in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus at 8:35 PM. The stuff of science fiction and fantasy are finding their way into reality now.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re finding ways to leverage what’s available to you in order to bring a goal to fruition as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. Someone might be giving you a leg up to bring a project, or requirement, to completion, though you may be discreet about your success now.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Speculation about the future can lead to passionate discussions within your partnerships as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to stay grounded as you engage with your beliefs. You might gladly connect with eccentric, outside-the-box thinkers like yourself as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus. It’s a fun time to get nerdy about something “weird” or counterculture.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

All the elbow grease and perseverance you’ve dedicated to your work could be paying off handsomely as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, setting you up for your next launching point. You’re just getting started!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A powerful moment of boundary exploration arrives as Mars in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, and you might find yourself pushing a limit or seeing how far you can take a thrill. This could be a steamy and romantic event with a partner or lover, but it may also be a time when limits need to be reinforced.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could feel empowered to unhook yourself from toxic patterns that run through your family or distance yourself from unhealthy customs as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. These kinds of changes can be complex, but you’re motivated to let go and move on!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You might feel like showing off to get a partner or lover’s attention as Mars in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, though you might say too much or be a little too aggressive with your performance, encouraging you to rein some of that passion back. Less is more! The moon in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus, making it a lovely time to foster unlikely or unusual connections in spite of the odds. You can be enlightened on a partner’s preferences if you’re romantically involved now.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Financial goals are top of mind as Mars in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn. A well-devised strategy can help you transform your circumstances and change your relationship to responsibility on a fundamental level.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You could be feeling more attractive and appreciated for your mental agility as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to be more vocal and express your passion with others. Though you tend to be discreet, you’re not trying to hide or hold back at this time. What are you moved to share now?

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mars in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn, nudging you to tap into your energetic silo as material circumstances require you to be frugal or shrewd with your resources. Obstacles around family dynamics or your living situation could motivate you to passionately seek answers within; be sure to give yourself time for this process as it might be easy to jump to conclusions when strong feelings reveal themselves. The moon in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring you to share something you’ve been working on to the public. People can be inspired by your peculiar methods.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your allies and other members of your social circle could feel you in their corner as Mars in Scorpio links up with Pluto in Capricorn. It’s a favorable time to get in touch with friends who could use more support; communal bonds may be shifting and some might be dissolving, for you and for others. You might just be their rock in an uncertain period.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mars in Scorpio is witnessed by Pluto in Capricorn, inviting you to discern between your grit and perfectionism. You’ve been pouring so much energy into a professional project or service to your community, though you may feel relieved by circumstances that nudge you to let go of something you might be trying too hard to control. Your ambition is admirable; remember you don’t have to be “perfect” to be as worthy as everyone else!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You can act (and speak) fiercely on behalf of the marginalized as Mars in Scorpio aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. You’re in a position to spark tangible change, though you still have limits to work around. Be mindful not to cut yourself out of the conversations that matter by pushing away people in power.