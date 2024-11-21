Daily Horoscope: November 21, 2024

The final day of Scorpio season ushers in a conjunction between the waning gibbous Moon and Mars in Leo, pushing us to release old relationships or social expectations that are holding us back or giving us grief. This becomes especially pertinent given this conjunction’s opposition to Ceres, a dwarf planet governing the ways in which we nurture ourselves and others. Sometimes, the expectations we place on the people around us give us just as much heartache as they do them. With Jupiter retrograde still going strong, we must prepare for goodbyes we might not have planned on making any time soon.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The waning gibbous Moon conjoins with your ruling planet, Mars, under Leo today, signaling a cosmic push to release old relationships or social expectations that no longer serve us or the people around us. Having high standards can be admirable. But after consistently not getting them met, it’s time to consider whether you should change your metrics or leave an unfulfilling connection behind.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Saturn form a favorable sextile under Capricorn and Pisces, indicating a greater need for emotional responsibility and steadfastness. As someone who tends to have an “all or nothing” personality, it can be difficult to maintain endurance through in-between phases of a relationship, whether with yourself or others. But the world doesn’t operate in black and white, Taurus, and you shouldn’t, either.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s opposition to Jupiter retrograde continues, bringing up challenges surrounding new ideas or ways of thinking. Paired with your ruling planet’s ongoing trine with Chiron retrograde, these novel beliefs likely have to do with past painful experiences. Be wary of clinging onto grudges and judgments just because they’re familiar, Gemini. These aren’t as protective as they might feel at the moment.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Mars under Leo today, indicating a cosmic push to release old relationships or social expectations that are holding you back. Indeed, the cosmos offers a critical question: are other people letting you down, or are your unrealistic expectations setting you up for disappointment? Either option is fixable, but each will require a different approach.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun spends its final day in Scorpio’s celestial domain in a harmonious trine with Neptune retrograde in Pisces. As your ruling celestial body returns to a familiar elemental area, Sagittarius, you will likely feel a sense of motivation and vigor return. Proceed cautiously. Your time in Scorpio has been a formative experience. Be sure not to move forward without acknowledging what you learned.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s ongoing opposition to Jupiter retrograde under Capricorn and Gemini, respectively, continues to put your logical and sentimental sides at odds. Not everything has to make sense to be worth your while, Virgo. If something feels good, then why not pursue it a little longer? There will be plenty of time for pragmatism. Make sure you enjoy yourself in the meantime.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a favorable sextile with Saturn under Capricorn and Pisces, increasing emotional strength and discipline. Placing firm boundaries can feel especially difficult for someone as devoted to pleasing others as you. But if you continue to give past your limits, then eventually, you’ll have no choice but to shut yourself off to others. This approach maintains control.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun spends its final days in your celestial domain in an auspicious trine with Neptune retrograde in Pisces. Now is an ideal time to capitalize on the Sun’s ego-driven energy while it’s still in your domain. Pursue creative endeavors, write down ideas (yes, even the ones you think you’ll remember), and start finding ways to connect your dreams to your reality.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, continues its opposition to Mercury under your celestial domain. This cosmic alignment makes accepting new ideas or values particularly difficult. Remember that sometimes, the universe’s most challenging lessons are arduous so that they truly sink in. Try not to look at this as a cosmic punishment, Sagittarius. The cosmos isn’t as vindictive as it may seem.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn forms a favorable sextile with Venus in Pisces and your celestial domain, respectively, easing the way forward in matters of the heart and wallet. The cosmos calls you to find a better balance between investing in your future and missing out on the present that’s happening around you right now. There is a way to pursue both endeavors, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Sun’s final days in Scorpio have been spent in a direct opposition to your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, and this will continue for a little while longer as the Sun transitions into Sagittarius. There is a fine line between pursuing new ideas and values and abandoning parts of yourself that you could stand to keep. Novelty is not necessarily better, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, forms a favorable sextile with Ceres under your celestial domain and Capricorn, respectively. This cosmic alignment can be a bit paradoxical as it opens your heart and mind and, in doing so, helps you decide where to place boundaries and which paths to avoid. Greater emotional clarity isn’t always a green light to proceed, Pisces.

