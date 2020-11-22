Daily Horoscope: November 22, 2020

The moon in dreamy Pisces connects with sweet Venus at 12:43 AM, creating an affectionate atmosphere! The moon connects with Uranus at 2:10 PM, inspiring us to take a risk and experiment with new ideas.

All times ET.

Aries

Make time to rest today as the moon moves through Pisces. Your intuition is boosted and this is a wonderful time to reconnect with your inner voice.

Taurus

The moon moves through Pisces today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, and you’re making some exciting and unexpected moves as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus.

Gemini

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves through creative water sign Pisces. The moon mingles with Venus, which bodes well for your popularity!

Cancer

The moon moves through fellow water sign Pisces today, opening you up to new ideas and opportunities. Unexpected friendships are struck up as the moon mingles with rebel Uranus.

Leo

You’re contemplating closure as the moon moves through Pisces. Good vibes flow in your career, and a cozy feeling takes place at home.

Virgo

The moon is in your opposite sign Pisces today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Unexpected conversations take place that open your mind to some exciting new possibilities.

Libra

The moon in Pisces finds you busily getting your work done: You’re feeling especially creative and productivity is high as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus. Unexpected solutions to tricky problems arrive.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and unexpected connections take place as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus.

Sagittarius

You’re in a nostalgic mood today as the moon moves through dreamy water sign Pisces. This is a great time to switch things up at home and in your routine as the moon mingles with rebel Uranus.

Capricorn

Today is all about communication as the moon moves through sympathetic water sign Pisces. Unexpected creative connections are formed as the moon connects with rebel Uranus.

Aquarius

Today is all about security and abundance as the moon moves through Pisces. Unexpected changes at home reveal new possibilities for you to explore as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! Easy energy flows as the moon connects with darling Venus, inspiring an open-hearted and open-minded energy. Unexpected ideas are born as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus.

