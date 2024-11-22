Daily Horoscope: November 22, 2024

Chiron retrograde forms two auspicious trines with major celestial players today: first, the waning gibbous Moon in Leo, and second, Mercury in Sagittarius. As the dwarf planet governing our emotional vulnerabilities and “soft spots,” these positive alignments suggest greater ease and willingness to release past negativity and make room for the prosperity that’s to come. These coinciding trines signal not only greater inner peace but also sharper mental clarity that allows us to navigate the path ahead more gracefully. This is an incredibly fortuitous alignment to usher us into the first day of Sagittarius season. Enjoy this cosmic energy while it’s here!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, forms a harmonious trine with the Sun as it begins its trek through Sagittarius’ celestial domain. This positive alignment suggests a greater connection to your values and beliefs and, more importantly, stronger motivation to act on the discoveries the cosmos reveals to you. Now is a time to speak your truth, Aries. You’ll regret it if you don’t.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A challenging square between your ruling planet, Venus, and Makemake in Capricorn and Libra suggests conflicts within areas of charity and investment. There is a fine line between putting yourself out and hoarding your wealth (financial or otherwise) unnecessarily, Taurus. This celestial alignment suggests it’s time to find your way back to the middle between these two extremes.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s harmonious trine with Chiron retrograde helps acknowledging and communicating your emotions easier today. Use this cosmic energy while it’s here. You might think that you’re maintaining the peace by not speaking up, but you’re actually creating greater inner turmoil. Eventually, that’ll make its way to the surface no matter what you have to say or do about it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As your ruling celestial body inches closer toward its last-quarter phase, it forms an auspicious trine with Chiron retrograde in Aries. Under the influence of this restorative lunar phase, the stars urge you to put old grudges and fears to rest. Holding onto old conflict won’t necessarily save you from conflict in the future. In fact, it might make it more likely.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun begins its trek through Sagittarius, a fellow fire sign, today. Take some time over the next few weeks to realign with your values and principles. Where do you want to be this time next year? Break up the steps between here and there into small, manageable increments. Under Sagittarius’ aspirational influence, the stars set the stage so you can shine.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

It can be difficult for you to separate emotions and logic in your close relationships, but today, the stars offer a much-needed celestial boost in the right direction. Your ruling planet Mercury’s harmonious trine with Chiron retrograde will make it easier to navigate the opaque depths of your shadow self. Don’t run away from this territory just because you don’t readily understand it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a challenging square with Makemake under Capricorn and your celestial territory, signaling conflict between your desire to help others and the important obligation of looking out for yourself. Placing firm boundaries between what you can and can’t give to others can feel difficult at first. It will become easier with practice, Libra. Just keep trying.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As the Sun leaves your celestial domain, your ruling planet’s trine with Uranus retrograde and sextile with Neptune retrograde continues. While these retrogrades inherently promote introspective thinking, the Sun’s presence under your sign has made it difficult to separate fact from ego-driven fiction. This cognitive dissonance promises to ease in the coming days. Keep pushing ahead in the meantime, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde forms a favorable sextile with the waning gibbous, nearly last-quarter Moon today under Gemini and Leo. This cosmic aspect isn’t necessarily action-oriented, which can be difficult for someone like you who appreciates action over words. But sometimes, there is nothing for us to do in the wake of the universe’s cosmic lessons besides sit and absorb what it’s telling us.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet continues its favorable sextile with Venus, signaling greater collaboration amidst emotional endeavors, finances, and the overarching pressure of personal responsibility. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here by tying up loose ends and delegating work you can stand to take off your plate. You shouldn’t be expected to do everything, Capricorn. Ask for help from those who can provide it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, forms an auspicious trine with Ceres in Capricorn, suggesting creative or innovative ways to stabilize or support your innermost environment. Just because what makes your home life safe and secure doesn’t look like your neighbors’ doesn’t mean that it’s wrong. Indeed, if anyone is here to push back against the status quo, it’s you, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde’s corresponding sextiles with Ceres and Uranus retrograde indicate potential problems regarding your perception of reality. Ignorance might feel like bliss for a moment, but this type of joyful aloofness is only a temporary salve, Pisces. Uranus is asking you to accept ideas you might not be ready to for the sake of your emotional and mental well-being.

Pisces monthly horoscope

