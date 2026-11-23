Thanksgiving week is officially here, and the Sun has traded Scorpio’s brooding for Sagittarius’s big, restless optimism. Expect more laughter, more travel talk, and fewer grudges. The Sun trines Neptune tonight, stargazer, so imagination runs high, and kindness comes easy. It’s a lovely evening for daydreaming, swapping recipes, or a long phone call with someone far away. Keep your plans flexible, though. Uranus is closing in on an opposition to the Sun midweek, and flights, casseroles, and relatives might go off script. Mars and Jupiter are drifting apart after last week’s power surge, which leaves enough fire to tackle the to-do list without burning out. Pack your patience, bring snacks, and enjoy the ride.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Whoever caught your attitude last week probably still remembers the tone. Mars is wrapping up its square with the Sun, Aries, and its big conjunction with Jupiter is fading into a generous afterglow. Send the quick apology. Buy the coffee. Keep it short and skip the excuses. A fire sign who can say “my bad” with a grin is impossible to stay mad at.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The cracked phone screen, the flat pillow, the socks with holes in the heels. You’ve put up with them long enough. Venus is building toward a sextile with Jupiter, Taurus, which makes small upgrades feel like big wins. Replace the one thing you touch every day and grumble about. Comfort is your love language, and you’re allowed to speak it to yourself.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Somebody is about to trust you with a secret that’s too good to keep. Keep it anyway. Mercury is moving through private, intense Scorpio, Gemini, and the Sun just entered your opposite sign, putting your closest relationships center stage. Be the vault. Your friends love your gift for conversation, and they’ll love you even more for knowing which stories never leave the couch.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Before the Thanksgiving groceries arrive, someone has to deal with the mystery containers in the back of the fridge. The Moon squares Jupiter late tonight, Cancer, and your eyes might be bigger than your shelf space. Toss the sad leftovers. Wipe the drawers. Make room for the good stuff. A cleared-out kitchen is a love letter to everyone you’re about to feed.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

That dusty guitar in the corner has waited long enough. The Sun trines Neptune tonight, Leo, opening a direct line to your imagination, while Pluto’s approaching sextile gives you the staying power to keep going. Play badly for twenty minutes. Write one messy page. Sketch something weird. Creativity was your first love, and it’s always thrilled to see you again.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Open enrollment emails are piling up, and you’ve been skimming them like terms and conditions. Mercury is moving through detail-loving Scorpio, Virgo, so you’re primed to read the fine print. Compare the plans. Check what changed. Ask HR the awkward questions. Ten minutes of research now saves you a headache and a surprise bill later. Your eye for detail pays off big.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

When a friend says, “I know someone you’d love,” let them finish the sentence. Venus is building toward a sextile with Jupiter, Libra, which makes introductions extra lucky. Agree to the coffee setup. If you’re partnered, say yes to the double date with near-strangers. Fresh faces bring out your best charm, and you never know who’s about to become a favorite person.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your birthday season just wrapped, so it’s time for a little post-party cleanup. Pluto is building toward a sextile with the Sun and a trine with Uranus, Scorpio, giving you permission to cut what’s draining you. Cancel the subscription you forgot about. Unfollow the account that sours your mood. Ditch the unused gym membership. Every ending makes room for something you’ll love more.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Happy birthday season, you lucky thing. The Sun just rolled into your sign, Sagittarius, and Jupiter is building toward a sweet sextile with Venus while still glowing from its Mars meetup. Plan the party, the trip, or the long dinner with your favorite people. Send the invite today. Your friends have been waiting for an excuse to celebrate you, so hand them one.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The class you keep joking about taking? Sign up. Uranus is sending a friendly sextile to Saturn, Capricorn, while Neptune lingers nearby, so your practical side is ready to make room for something fun. Pottery, Spanish, improv, welding. Pick one and pay the deposit. Discipline is your strong suit, so aim it at something that lights you up for a change.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Go ahead and move the couch on a random weeknight. Totally sane. Uranus is building toward an opposition with the Sun and a trine with Pluto, Aquarius, and your urge to reinvent your surroundings is strong. Flip the bedroom layout. Hang the art leaning against the wall since summer. Swap the lamps. A new view at home can spark fresh ideas everywhere else.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Holiday shopping is about to get easy for you. The Sun trines Neptune tonight, Pisces, turning your intuition into a gift-finding superpower. You already know the candle your sister would never buy herself and the book your friend mentioned once in passing. Write the list now while the ideas flow. Your thoughtfulness is the present people remember long after the wrapping paper is gone.

Pisces monthly horoscope