Daily Horoscope: November 24, 2022

The moon meets Venus in Sagittarius at 8:26 AM and Mercury in Sagittarius at 9:39 AM, inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere. Our heads and hearts are aligned. The moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius at 11:16 PM, bringing a supportive energy as we take care of our responsibilities.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon meets Venus and Mercury in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring an uplifting and fun atmosphere. This can be an exciting time to share new ideas, make travel plans, or simply break out of your usual routine. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, bringing a helpful energy for making future plans.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon meets your ruling planet Venus, and Mercury, in Sagittarius, encouraging you to ask for help if you need it. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you connecting with a mentor.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon meets Venus and Mercury in your opposite sign Sagittarius, which can find you making exciting social connections! Meaningful discussions about future plans could take place as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon meets Venus and Mercury in Sagittarius, inspiring an uplifting and easygoing atmosphere as you complete the tasks on your to-do list. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you discussing plans and commitments.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon meets Venus and Mercury in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring romance, fun, and celebration! Creative inspiration flows. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging a supportive atmosphere in your relationships.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You may be reorganizing and redecorating your home as the moon meets Venus and your ruling planet Mercury in Sagittarius. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can help you get your schedule in order.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Communication gets a boost and sweet messages come your way as the moon meets your ruling planet Venus and Mercury in Sagittarius. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for setting boundaries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon meets Venus and Mercury in Sagittarius, which can find you having an exciting conversation about money, wealth, or your sense of comfort and security. Agreements concerning home or family go smoothly as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon meets Venus and Mercury in your sign, Sagittarius, which can find you feeling especially attractive and popular! The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, and you may be having an important discussion about future plans.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon meets Venus and Mercury in Sagittarius, which can find you exploring your dreams and fantasies in some exciting way! The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for discussions about money or security.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

You can feel especially popular as the moon meets Venus and Mercury in Sagittarius. This could be an exciting period in your social life. Your leadership is especially valuable as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn in your sign, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Applause for your hard work and talents arrives as the moon meets Venus and Mercury in Sagittarius. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can help you set boundaries regarding your time and energy.