Daily Horoscope: November 24, 2023

We’re getting fired up as Mars enters Sagittarius at 5:15 AM. Passion is high and so are distractions. It’s a great time to be mindful of our connection to the ground as we gaze into the horizon. What kind of ground do we plan to cover now and what is the path we’ll take to get there?

Power dynamics encourage mindful discussions as the moon in Aries clashes with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:40 PM. The moon enters comfort-seeking Taurus at 3:29 PM and aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 5:00 PM, helping us focus on checking off tasks that aid us in settling in for the evening.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your thirst for knowledge and adventure swells as Mars enters Sagittarius. Your ambitious nature is focused on expanding your horizons now, inspiring you to live fully and live fast! This could be an exciting period to enroll in courses or workshops, plan a backpacking trip to a majestic destination or publish something meaningful.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Significant progress toward material goals begins as Mars enters Sagittarius, activating the place in your chart that symbolizes invested resources, debt, and taxes. You might be motivated to negotiate the terms of a contract or you could reach a financial goal faster with a partner’s support.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You could get to know yourself on a much deeper level as Mars enters your opposite sign, Sagittarius, allowing your relationships to act like a mirror that reflects your actions and beliefs back to you. You might notice things you can’t stand about other people now, though this transit also sparks chemistry and passionate encounters, revealing the attractive qualities about others and yourself. Things may be getting steamy!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You can make big gains in the direction of your goals as Mars enters Sagittarius, boosting your productivity and can-do attitude. Be sure to stay organized, harnessing your energy through the daily routines and habits that promise progress. You might be tempted to expand your possibilities by saying “yes” a lot more, but this could quickly lead you astray from your hopes and dreams. Keep distractions at bay for now.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mars enters Sagittarius and you’re in the mood to have some fun. You could be feeling a bit wild and carefree during this transit, motivated to share good times with others. Your passion is contagious now.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A restless quality could find you yearning to escape the four walls of your bedroom or living space for a more spreading, exciting environment as Mars enters the wild and freedom-seeking sign of Sagittarius. It’s a favorable time to pave your own path (that might just mean philosophically for now) and venture from home, though this could also be a lovely time to embark on a shared adventure with family.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Motivation to get out and explore your neighborhood and local events begins as Mars enters the spirited and curious sign of Sagittarius. Be mindful not to overbook yourself and watch out for overstimulation as your senses (and inbox) are likely to be bombarded with invitations and busy media. Daily walks outside could be quite the cure to a full mind now!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Thoughtful gifts, unforgettable experiences, and the finite essence of forget-me-nots are a few of the ways you might be getting into the spirit of Mars entering Sagittarius. While Mars is activating the sector of your chart that symbolizes money and values, its ruler (Jupiter in Taurus) brings relationship priorities to the fore, highlighting the qualities of partnership that you care most about.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A fire is lit under you, motivating you to get moving and make your own luck as Mars enters your sign, Sagittarius. It’s a great time to establish energetic regimens and daily health practices that increase your body awareness. Perhaps you’ll find peace and equilibrium by taking a routine walking ritual outdoors.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your motivation and energy turn further inward as Mars enters Sagittarius, increasing your need for solitude and creature comforts. Consider this a necessary hibernation period when your efforts are geared toward mindfulness and letting go, and less about external goals.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your hopes and dreams could feel fueled by a show of support from family and friends as Mars enters Sagittarius. Motivation to become more integrated into your community may find you taking greater initiative or making concerted efforts to get out of your comfort zone, where possibilities and bonds wait to be forged.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

If finding your voice has ever been a concern for you, it certainly won’t be now as Mars enters Sagittarius. Your thoughts and your foresight are leaving a mark on your community and your influence could be changing lives to exponential degrees. New doors, and roads, could be opening in your career over the coming weeks.