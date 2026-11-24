Full Moons have a habit of turning up the volume, and today’s in Gemini comes with a wild card attached. The Moon meets Uranus right at the peak of its glow, so expect surprise texts, switched plans, and at least one relative announcing news out of left field. A trine to Pluto keeps the big feelings productive, stargazer, giving everyone the guts to say what’s been brewing. An early Moon-Mars square might make the commute cranky, but moods brighten by afternoon. Uranus opposes the Sun tomorrow, so holiday travel could get weird. Keep snacks in your bag, charge your phone, and laugh at the curveballs. Gemini energy loves a good story, so collect a few.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The slow driver in the left lane is not a personal attack, even if it feels like one. The Moon squares Mars early today, Aries, so your fuse runs short before the coffee kicks in. Put on a podcast. Leave ten minutes early. Let the merger happen. Holiday traffic tests everyone, and arriving calm turns you into the hero of the whole trip.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Store-bought crust is fine, but you know the difference. Venus keeps building toward a sextile with Jupiter, Taurus, which makes this the perfect excuse to splurge on the good ingredients. Grab the fancy butter. Buy the vanilla beans instead of the extract. Roll the dough yourself and get flour on your shirt. Your pie is about to become a family legend.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Scroll back through your camera roll to early summer and look at who you were. A Full Moon lights up your sign today, Gemini, right on top of unpredictable Uranus, so a big chapter of your life comes full circle. Notice everything you’ve handled since June. Toast to it tonight. Growth can sneak by unnoticed, so give yourself credit while the moonlight’s on you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Write the letter you’ll never send. The Full Moon in Gemini brings up your private, behind-the-scenes feelings today, Cancer, while a trine to Pluto helps you let go of old baggage. Get every petty, tender, unfair thought on paper. Then rip it up or burn it safely. You’ll walk into the holiday lighter, softer, and ready to enjoy your people.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Somebody in your Friendsgiving crew is about to bail, reschedule, or swap the potluck theme at the eleventh hour. The Sun opposes the Moon today, Leo, while Uranus closes in on its own opposition to your ruling planet. Roll with it. Offer your place, grab extra chairs, and keep the vibe festive. A Leo who adapts on the fly throws the best parties.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your boss, your client, or your coworker is about to say something nice about your work. Take the compliment. The Full Moon lights up your career zone today, Virgo, and Mercury in Scorpio gives your words extra weight. Skip the “oh, it was nothing.” Say thank you and mention what’s next. People notice your effort, and now it’s time to let them.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The cashier during the pre-holiday grocery rush has heard every complaint known to humankind. Venus is building toward a sextile with generous Jupiter, Libra, so your charm can brighten someone’s whole afternoon. Compliment their earrings. Joke about the cranberry sauce shortage. Thank the barista by name. Your knack for making strangers smile is one of your best gifts, and it’s free.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your cousin still owes you for the cabin rental, and it’s getting awkward. The Moon trines Pluto today, Scorpio, and Pluto’s building sextile with the Sun gives you calm confidence around money. Send the payment request with a friendly emoji. Split the Thanksgiving grocery bill fairly. Clear finances make for warmer family dinners, and your honesty keeps everyone’s holiday cheer intact.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

All the attention on your big month is fun, but your favorite person might be feeling a little left out. Tonight’s Full Moon sits directly across from your sign, Sagittarius, while Jupiter builds toward a sweet sextile with Venus. Ask how they’re doing. Order their favorite takeout. Listen without checking your phone. Love grows when you make room for both of you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Amateurs pack the morning of, and you, my friend, are a professional. The Moon sextiles Saturn this evening, Capricorn, giving your practical side a lovely little boost. Lay out the outfits. Charge every device. Print the boarding pass. Wake up tomorrow with nothing left to do but grab your coffee and go. Smooth mornings are your specialty, and tomorrow proves it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The last-minute invite that pops up today is the one to take. The Full Moon meets Uranus in a bright, electric conjunction, Aquarius, while a trine to Pluto backs up your instincts. Say yes to the impromptu dinner, the karaoke night, or the road trip with three hours’ notice. Spontaneity suits you, and your best memories always start without a plan.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The old photo albums at your parents’ place are calling your name. The Moon sextiles Neptune this morning, Pisces, while the Full Moon churns up feelings about home and family. Ask your grandparents about their first Thanksgiving together. Find out who your aunt dated in high school. Family stories are pure gold, and you’re the one who knows how to make them sparkle.

Pisces monthly horoscope