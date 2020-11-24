Daily Horoscope: November 25, 2020

The moon is in Aries today and it meets Mars at 6:40 PM. The moon in Aries finds us in a fun and spontaneous mood, and it’s a playful energy, but also one that’s very determined and headstrong. As the moon meets action planet Mars, we’re fearlessly making moves toward our desires.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. You’re feeling confident about a decision you’ve made and are ready to take action!

Taurus

Make time for rest today, Taurus. The moon moves through independent fire sign Aries, encouraging you to touch base with yourself and reconnect with your inner voice. Your intuitive abilities are boosted today.

Gemini

It’s an exciting day for your social life as the moon in fire sign Aries meets action planet Mars. You’re not the shy type, dear Gemini, especially not today!

Cancer

The moon in Aries illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation today, and you’re making some exciting moves as the moon meets Aries. You’re tenacious and savvy enough to gain all the success you desire!

Leo

The moon moves through fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a sunny and optimistic mood. An easy energy flows. You’re confidently embarking on a new adventure as the moon meets action planet Mars.

Virgo

Today’s moon in Aries finds you reflecting on closure. You’re paying a debt, cutting ties, or ending an agreement as the moon meets Mars. It’s time to redirect your energy, Virgo.

Libra

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, dear Libra. As the moon meets Mars, you’re finding that your partners are especially straightforward about what they want!

Scorpio

The moon in Aries lights up the sector of your chart that rules your everyday responsibilities and finds you busily tackling your to-do list as it meets energetic Mars.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a celebratory mood! It’s an exciting day for love making, creating art, and partying as the moon meets Mars.

Capricorn

The moon in Aries illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, and you’re making some exciting changes concerning these themes as the moon meets action planet Mars.

Aquarius

Today is all about straightforward communication as the moon in Aries meets fiery Mars. You’re sharing your feelings, perhaps a bit impulsively, but you’re feeling confident!

Pisces

Your attention is on finances today as the moon in Aries moves through the sector of your chart that rules your belongings and your sense of security. The moon meets Mars, helping you hammer out a budget, and encouraging you to stand up for what you deserve!

