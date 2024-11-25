Daily Horoscope: November 25, 2024

The waning crescent Moon directly opposes Neptune retrograde under Virgo and Pisces, bringing with it feelings of release and rest. As the lunar cycle continues to dwindle toward its darkest state, the cosmos urges us to find ways to slow down, reflect, and recuperate. With Neptune retrograde in the mix, there is a particular focus on creative and emotional pursuits. There is also an element of discovery of deception, thanks to Neptune’s trickster tendencies. Of all the things to let go of today, fallacies are certainly one of the most important. Staying grounded and mindful is paramount.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Eris and Ceres form a challenging square under your celestial domain and Capricorn, signaling conflict in areas of self-care and nurture. No one’s asking you to be a martyr, Aries. So why volunteer? You deserve to get your needs met just like anyone else. Don’t be so quick to shrug off this stability just to prove a point.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus retrograde locks into a harmonious trine with Ceres in your celestial domain and Capricorn, respectively. With Ceres’ influence over how we support and contribute to our internal and external environments, Uranus’ presence encourages you to take an out-of-the-box approach to finding these nurturing solutions. Just because you’ve always done something one way doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try something else.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, creates a harmonious trine with Eris retrograde under Sagittarius and Aries, offering two doses of fire-ruled energy to your airy sensibilities. The stars encourage you to stand up for what you believe in, even if—perhaps, especially if—that means pushing against the status quo. Someone has to catalyze this transformation, Gemini. Why shouldn’t it be you?

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon directly opposes Neptune retrograde under Virgo and Pisces, respectively. This cosmic alignment calls for release, rest, and rejuvenation. Keeping Neptune’s trickster tendencies in mind, this opposition likely has to do with letting go of past beliefs, ideas, or fears that aren’t serving you. Reality might not be the prettier option, but it’s where you should focus nonetheless.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, continues its harmonious trine with Mars under Sagittarius and your cosmic domain. Under the influence of the ego-driven Sun, the stars push you toward asserting yourself and taking action. With Mars and Haumea also forming a challenging square under your sign and Scorpio, there is some chance of insecurity or doubt. Push forward anyway.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s harmonious trine with Eris retrograde in Aries brings with it a sense of righteousness and motivation to act on principles. Your ruling planet’s trek through Sagittarius colors our aspirations and reaffirms our values and beliefs. The positive alignment between communicative Mercury and rebellious Eris suggests stronger fortitude when pushing back against the status quo. Don’t be afraid to make your case.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The square between Makemake and your ruling planet, Venus, continues. Your latter ruling planet’s placement in Capricorn suggests a more responsible, prudent approach to your emotional and financial resources. The activist-minded dwarf planet’s placement in your sign, unfortunately, will draw a closer connection to your ego’s desire to be the most helpful person in the room. This is challenging—not impossible.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning crescent Moon forms an auspicious trine with your ruling planet, Pluto, under Virgo and Capricorn. This cosmic alignment suggests positive change within intimate areas of your life, however, the transformation won’t likely feel as metamorphic as it really is. Don’t underestimate the power of rest and release, Scorpio. It’s time to release undue pressure off your shoulders.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde continues its direct opposition to Mercury under Gemini and your sign, suggesting challenges relating to beliefs, education, or gaining new experience. Your ruling planet’s retrograde period promises to shake up long-held ideas and feelings. With communicative Mercury in the mix, this could go one of two ways: understanding or ignoring. How you approach this challenge will determine which.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Ceres and Eris form a challenging square under your sign and Aries, indicating potential conflict in areas of self-care and nurture. Of course, that’s no surprise there, Capricorn. The stars have been repeatedly offering opportunities to prioritize yourself and do the hard things that would provide you with greater security and stability. Sometimes, it takes multiple tries for something to stick.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde forms an auspicious trine with the waning crescent Moon in Virgo, bringing up feelings of ending and closure as the lunar cycle moves toward its darkest phase. Now is a time for reflecting on what things like independence, freedom, and truth mean to you, Aquarius. Your definition of these will subsequently inform everything else you do. Don’t write them off.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, forms a direct opposition to the waning crescent Moon in Virgo. As the Moon shifts emotional focus toward rest and recuperation, your ruling planet calls you to consider areas where you’ve been sacrificing too much of yourself. While the initial feelings of helpfulness can be gratifying, this isn’t a sustainable way of life, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.