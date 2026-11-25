Thanksgiving Eve brings the biggest travel crush of the year and a sky that loves a surprise. The Sun opposes Uranus today, so expect canceled plans, unexpected guests, and somebody’s bold new hair color at the front door. Thankfully, a Sun-Pluto sextile hands out grit and grace in equal measure, stargazer, which helps everyone stay flexible without losing their cool. Mars marches into tidy Virgo tonight, kicking off a stretch of motivated, roll-up-your-sleeves energy that lasts into the new year. Later on, the Moon trines Venus and sextiles Jupiter, so the kitchen gets cozier and the wine pours a little more freely. Hug your people, forgive the delays, and save room for pie.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Sign up for the Turkey Trot tomorrow, costume optional but encouraged. Mars slides into hardworking Virgo tonight, Aries, while Uranus edges toward a square with it, so your body wants to move before it sits. Lace up, find a buddy, and run off the pre-holiday jitters before the feast. You’ll earn that second helping of stuffing, plus bragging rights at the dinner table.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Tonight is for flannel pajamas, a classic movie, and the snack board you swore you wouldn’t touch until tomorrow. The Moon trines Venus late tonight, Taurus, while Jupiter keeps inching toward its sextile with your ruling planet. Put your feet up. Let somebody else do dishes. Big feasts go better well-rested, and you’ve got cozy down to an art form.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The flight gets delayed, the gate changes twice, and everyone around you starts panicking. Smile, because Plan B is already in your pocket. The Sun opposes Uranus in your sign today, Gemini, and your quick wits thrive under pressure. Rebook from your phone and make friends with the gate agent. Your gift for thinking on your feet is about to save the holiday.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Some of the best Thanksgiving moments happen the night before, up to your elbows in pie crust with your favorite relatives. The Moon trines Venus and sextiles Jupiter late tonight, Cancer, filling the kitchen with warmth. Pour wine for whoever’s peeling potatoes. Ask your aunt about the old family drama. Laugh until somebody snorts. Your heart is happiest with a crowded counter.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your relatives still picture you at the kids’ table, even though you’ve got a career, a mortgage, or a whole life they haven’t caught up on. The Sun sextiles Pluto today, Leo, and Saturn’s building trine gives you grown-up confidence. Share your news without asking for approval. Offer to carve the turkey. Bring a dish you’re proud of. You’ve outgrown that folding chair.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your energy is about to kick into a higher gear, Virgo, because Mars rolls into your sign tonight. Use it wisely in the kitchen. Claim one dish and make it perfect. Let your cousin handle the green beans their way, lumps and all. Save your fire for the goals you’ve been eyeing for the new year. You’re ready for a big run.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The hometown bar on Thanksgiving Eve is a high school reunion with better drinks. Venus is building toward a sextile with Jupiter, Libra, and the Moon trines your ruling planet late tonight, so your charm is in peak form. Go say hi to your old lab partner. Buy the first round. Catch up with the crush who still gets flustered when you smile.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s a relative everyone stopped calling, and you’re the one who could change that. The Sun sextiles Pluto today, Scorpio, while Pluto builds toward a trine with Uranus, giving you the power to soften old walls. Send a simple text saying you’ll save them a seat. Your loyalty runs strong, and it can reach past the people who stayed easy to love.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Holiday traffic turns a four-hour drive into seven, so make the detour a road trip. The Sun opposes Uranus today, Sagittarius, shaking up your plans, while the Moon sextiles Jupiter late tonight and sends luck your way. Stop at the giant roadside dinosaur. Try the diner with the neon sign. Sing every word. Adventure follows you everywhere, even onto the interstate.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Every family needs someone to raise a glass and say something meaningful, and this year it’s you. Saturn is building toward a trine with the Sun, Capricorn, giving your words natural authority and warmth. Jot down a few lines tonight. Thank the cook, honor whoever’s missing, and keep it under two minutes. Your presence holds everyone together, and they’ll remember what you said.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Someone is going to ask why you’re still single, still renting, or still doing that job. The Sun opposes Uranus today, Aquarius, so expect questions about your unconventional life choices. Have a funny answer loaded and ready. Change the subject to dessert. You built a life that fits you perfectly, and Pluto’s trine to Uranus reminds you that you never needed anyone’s permission.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Airports and crowded kitchens can drain your batteries before the turkey’s even in the oven. The Sun is still glowing from its trine with Neptune, Pisces, which leaves you extra tuned in to everyone’s stress. Bring the good headphones. Take a walk around the block when the house gets hectic. A little solitude keeps you sweet and present. Your calm is contagious.

Pisces monthly horoscope