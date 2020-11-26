Daily Horoscope: November 26, 2020

The moon in Aries clashes with Pluto at 8:50 AM, Jupiter at 1:15 PM, and Saturn at 6:46 PM: While the Aries moon usually finds us freely bouncing from one activity to the next, making things up as we go, today we hit many obstacles that ask us to pause and consider the big picture and our responsibilities. The moon enters Taurus at 10:43 PM, inspiring a gentle, sensual mood.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in your sign today, finding you making important decisions concerning your career and reputation. The moon then enters Taurus, bringing your attention to finances.

Taurus

You’re reconsidering many long-held beliefs, letting go of some, and deepening your understanding of others. The moon enters your sign today, helping you sort out how you feel about things.

Gemini

The moon in Aries finds you contending with drama in your social life: You’re figuring out who you want to keep associating with and who you don’t. The moon then enters Taurus, inspiring you to catch up on rest.

Cancer

Important decisions and changes are made concerning your relationships and your life in public as the moon moves through Aries. The moon then enters Taurus, finding you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future.

Leo

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries finds you reconfiguring your plans, long-term and short-term, today. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Taurus and lights up the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition.

Virgo

The moon in Aries finds you sorting out issues concerning debts, taxes, and shared resources, as well as confronting expectations in your love life and in your creative pursuits. The moon enters Taurus, bringing exciting opportunities your way.

Libra

You’re confronting issues in your relationships and in your personal life as the moon moves through Aries. Boundaries are addressed. You’re getting your work organized as the moon enters Taurus.

Scorpio

The moon in Aries finds you reorganizing your work and schedule. Your attention turns to your relationships as the moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to consider your partner’s perspective.

Sagittarius

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries finds confronting issues concerning cash, spending, and saving. You’re figuring out what’s truly important to you. The moon enters Taurus, helping you get organized.

Capricorn

You’re confronting issues concerning your home and family life today, and making some hard changes. Things will be so much more comfortable soon. A playful energy flows as the moon enters gentle Taurus.

Aquarius

Difficult conversations are had as the moon moves through Aries. Now isn’t the time to make assumptions. The moon enters Taurus later on, bringing your attention to your home and family life.

Pisces

The moon in Aries finds you addressing issues concerning money, as well as self-worth. Make time today to reflect on what’s important to you. The moon enters Taurus, helping you talk about what you want.

