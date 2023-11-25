Daily Horoscope: November 26, 2023

We’re attracted to obscure knowledge or something strange as the moon in Taurus meets Uranus in Taurus at 3:03 AM and links up with Neptune in Pisces at 10:42 AM. We’re prompted to let go of trivial matters and tie up loose ends, perhaps putting finishing touches on incomplete tasks or creating fuller experiences by inviting processes of transformation to unfold before (and through) us as the moon aligns with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:52 PM.

We might start to encounter some turbulence once the moon enters the clever sign of Gemini at 7:40 PM. Time could feel easily squandered by distracted minds and impulsivity, encouraging us to narrow our focus as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces at 9:22 PM. People might be getting a rise out of playing devil’s advocate or looking for stimulation input as the moon faces off with Mars in Sagittarius at 11:08 PM. Going with the flow and going against it could equally fluster our true needs which entail finding a middle ground between complexity and simplicity.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You might find yourself clarifying misunderstandings or revisiting conversations to ensure everyone is on the same page as the moon enters Gemini and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. The moon in Gemini faces off with Mars in Sagittarius and even short trips could feel like an odyssey today. Despite potential challenges, this is an opportune time for learning and seeing the world through fresh eyes.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might be inspired to connect with community as part of your self-care process while the moon in Taurus links up with Neptune in Pisces. Diverse input and a sense of cohesion could transform your health and wellbeing, as well as your entire orientation to purpose and meaning, as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Gemini, finding you weighing your values against the preferences of others. The mood might be judgy as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces, but that mentality always says more about the person criticizing than anyone else.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The urge to express yourself freely or authentically could feel stifled by responsibilities or commitments as the moon enters Gemini, clashing with Saturn in Pisces and opposing Mars in Sagittarius. You might feel a pressing need to vent or confront a communication issue in your personal and professional relationships, but it might also help to diffuse some of your big feelings in private first (perhaps a hard scribble or a satisfying tearing up of a sheet of paper, for example) so you can get to the heart of the matter once it’s time to discuss solutions.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Relationships are deepening or you might find distance between you and others, creating a longing for their presence once again as the moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. It’s a lovely day to remind and express to others how you feel about them. The moon enters Gemini, beckoning you to find solace in solitary rituals and routines that keep you in a steady rhythm.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Welcome news about your work, perhaps a moment of praise, could arrive as the Taurus moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn. You might feel like having some fun and celebrating life as the moon flits into Gemini, encouraging you to engage in stimulating conversations, mingle with colleagues, or attend a social event that fulfills your need to connect and be intellectually stimulated.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A need to organize and accomplish balance in your personal life could become more apparent in your work and in your relationships (both personal and professional) as the moon enters Gemini, clashing with Saturn in Pisces and opposing Mars in Sagittarius. Whether you find yourself trying to do too many things at once or you’re feeling confined (or bored) by the options available to you, it’s a good time to zoom out and connect with the big picture. Autonomy isn’t always packaged as ideally as it’s presented by institutions and in film, and yet, you can still charter your own path. Have courage to discern and put some boundaries around the non-essentials competing for your attention now.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Discussions about shared material goals and the division of labor at home could arise as the moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. You might feel a burden lifted or transformed if you open up to partners or ask for more support from family. You’re inspired by foreign concepts, mastery of skills, and philosophical tangents as the moon enters Gemini though you could over complicate your life (or schedule) if you let yourself be led astray for too long as the moon clashes with Saturn in Pisces and opposes Mars in Sagittarius. Bookmark and jot down awe-filled, aha moments, links, and thoughts to come back to when you have more freedom to explore without penalty.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Intimate secrets could be revealed or you might feel open to being vulnerable and expressive in your relationships as the moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. It’s a supportive time to find your voice through writing or confiding feelings. Discussions about shared finances or strategic approaches to managing investments (including invested time and energy) could arise as the moon enters Gemini and faces off with Mars in Sagittarius. Contracts might be a topic of concern or a sense of urgency could make material matters feel too hot to handle. Reorganization could be the first step to cooling things down. It might be a good time to create some lists to work through hurdles collaboratively.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Opportunities to strengthen your active listening skills arrive as the moon enters Gemini, clashing with Saturn in Pisces and opposing Mars in your sign, Sagittarius. Smoothing over tension with relatives or partners could entail showing others that you’re not just hearing them, but interested in navigating the meaning and outcomes they’re concerned about. People might want to know that you have their back and any conflicts arising could involve invitations to accepting more responsibility or demonstrating more independence.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re tending something you feel called to fruition as the moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn. Conversations about your depth of experience and knowledge may arise or people might engage you to speak about the path you’re walking and how you’ve been led to it. It’s a lovely day to connect with youth or nurture relationships with children. The labor of daily work and routines could feel overwhelming or exhausting as the moon enters Gemini and clashes with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to reorient yourself to your surroundings, often, and notice which objects and feelings help you slow down enough to make mundane tasks more enjoyable.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You might feel fulfilled by satisfying a craving for solitude or quality time at home with family as the moon in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Alternatively, you could manifest a taste of peace and stillness by getting some distance from old narratives and views that interrupt your connection with the present. The moon enters Gemini and clashes with Saturn in Pisces, inviting you to notice your inspirational resources come from within you, not from that which is far, exotic, or otherwise exclusive in nature.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

An invitation to pay kindness forward or to give back in the community may arise as the moon in Taurus links up with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring you to count your privileges. You could feel called to share stories from the past or bring something personal out to the public as a soulful offering when the moon enters Gemini and clashes with Saturn in Pisces. This might not give people an accurate or fuller picture of who you are, but it could still be impart knowledge; you don’t have to reveal everything to prove anything. Conversations about success and migration may arise as the moon faces off with Mars in Sagittarius, and you might need to reassess plans and long-term goals.