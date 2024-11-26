Daily Horoscope: November 26, 2024

In the days leading up to the beginning of Mercury retrograde, this still-direct planet maintains a potent opposition to Jupiter retrograde in Gemini. This face-off between communicative Mercury and expansive Jupiter suggests challenges about our belief and value systems. As Jupiter encourages us to entertain new ideas, whether or not we’d readily do so without cosmic motivation, Mercury’s oppositional perspective creates tension and conflict. But remember, stargazer. Just because something is tough doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet forms a favorable, albeit inactive, sextile with the waning crescent Moon in Libra today. As the shrinking lunar phase calls for rest and release, its placement in Libra signals a need to let go of ideas or principles that might not be as well-thought-out as they appeared at first glance. Don’t be so quick to write off something new.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ transit through Capricorn continues, focusing your emotional and financial attention close to home. Now is a great time to solidify these kinds of intimate investments before the year is over. Indeed, with Uranus and Ceres maintaining their harmonious trine, the stars seem to be pushing you toward finding new, more fulfilling ways to gain stability in your home life.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde is fast approaching, and the direct opposition between your ruling planet and Jupiter retrograde is already starting to rock the boat. Paired with Mercury’s harmonious trine with Eris retrograde, this cosmic alignment practically demands you push back against expectations. Whether yourself or from others, these standards and rules don’t seem to be working for you, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body flies in the middle of two positive sextiles today: one with Mars in Leo and the other with the Sun in Sagittarius. As the lunar cycle calls you to rest and recharge, Mars’ placement in friendly Leo and the Sun’s flight through moralistic Sagittarius suggest a need to let go of relationships that are doing more harm than good.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms two favorable aspects with the waning crescent Moon and Mars in Libra and your celestial domain. The sextile and trine, respectively, offer some much-needed cosmic encouragement to move on, let go, and make room for greater positivity in your life. You can keep the lessons without clinging to the grudges and fears you’ve associated with them, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

In the days leading up to Mercury retrograde, your still-direct ruling planet maintains its direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde and its auspicious trine with Eris retrograde. All cosmic signs point to pushing back against old ideas or ways of doing things. Keep in mind that there’s no rubric for trailblazing, Virgo. You’ll just have to trust your instincts.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The waning crescent Moon passes through a fleeting conjunction with Makemake under your celestial domain today, increasing our emotional attention toward our external communities. Sometimes, our willingness to let go is more helpful to those around us than an eagerness to take on more obligations and responsibilities. The stars urge you to consider how you could do more with less, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Ahead of your ruling planet’s transition into Aquarius, Pluto continues to fly in sextile with Neptune retrograde in Pisces. Your ruling planet’s time in innovative Aquarius will usher in a new, transformative era that will last for decades. Now is the time to capitalize on Neptune’s imaginative energy to start planning the paths you’d like to travel during this new celestial period.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, continues its direct opposition to Mercury in the days leading up to the latter planet’s backward shift. This cosmic alignment suggests potential conflict or challenges regarding adopting new ideas, accepting different perspectives, and educating oneself. Just because something is hard to understand doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep trying, Sagittarius. Lean on your instincts in the meantime.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Venus’ ongoing trek through your celestial domain and the corresponding trine between Ceres and Uranus under your sign and Taurus suggests significant changes are in store for the most intimate areas of your life. Now is a great time for reassessing or rearranging emotional and financial investments. Work on stabilizing your current environment instead of expanding upon it, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde continues its harmonious trine with Ceres, suggesting positive transformations or developments in how you take care of yourself, others, or both. As Pluto makes its way closer to your celestial domain, the cosmos is clearly setting the stage for dramatic metamorphosis. Make sure your affairs are in order before these changes start to take place, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde continues its favorable, albeit inactive, sextile with Ceres in Capricorn. While this aspect isn’t necessarily an action-oriented one, there is still merit in its influence. As the latter dwarf planet focuses attention on ways to feel safe and secure, your ruling planet keeps things interesting by strengthening your imagination and creativity. Building a happy home is not a one-size-fits-all approach.

