Happy Thanksgiving to everyone rocking a stretchy waistband and a full heart. The Moon slips into homebody Cancer early today, turning up the nostalgia and making every hug last a little longer. A morning square to Neptune might leave you misty-eyed over old family recipes, so keep tissues near the gravy boat. Yesterday’s Sun-Uranus opposition is still crackling, stargazer, which means a surprise guest or a kitchen mishap is fair game. Laugh it off and grab another roll. By evening, the Moon squares Saturn, and energy dips right as the tryptophan kicks in. Call it a night early if you need to. Thank the cook, thank the dishwashers, and thank yourself for making it here.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The backyard football game is calling, and your competitive streak is already stretching. The Moon sextiles Mars this morning, Aries, while Uranus builds toward a square with your ruling planet, so expect wild plays and trick passes. Pick teams fairly. Let your eight-year-old cousin score the winning touchdown. Talk a little trash, hug it out after. A gracious champion is still a champion.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s an art to building the perfect forkful, and you’ve been perfecting it for years. Turkey, stuffing, a dab of cranberry, a swipe of gravy. Venus keeps building toward a sextile with Jupiter, Taurus, so every bite feels like a celebration. Slow down and savor every mouthful. Go back for seconds without apology. Gratitude tastes better on a full plate.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Charades after dinner is your Super Bowl, and everyone at the table knows it. Mercury is still moving through crafty Scorpio, Gemini, and your talent for reading people is on fire tonight. Act out the movie title with total commitment. Steal the Pictionary marker. Make your grandma laugh so hard she cries. Your playful side turns a long family evening into a highlight reel.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your heart is wide open today, Cancer, because the Moon floats into your sign this morning. A square to Neptune makes you extra sentimental, and you might tear up when someone says grace. Let it happen, sniffles and all. Hold the hand next to you a little longer. Your tenderness is the reason so many people feel at home around you.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Somebody has to wrangle twenty relatives into one family photo, and you were born for this job. Saturn is building toward a trine with the Sun, Leo, giving you the authority to herd cousins and the charm to make them smile. Set the timer. Put the tall uncle in back. Count down with enthusiasm. That picture is going on fridges for years.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Dish duty is secretly the best seat in the house. The Moon sextiles Mars in your sign this morning, Virgo, so you’ve got energy to spare after the meal. Grab a towel and pull aside the relative you hardly ever get one-on-one time with. Talk while you scrub. Some of your favorite family conversations will happen elbow to elbow at the kitchen sink.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Two siblings are about to reheat a fight from high school over the mashed potatoes. Step in. Venus is building toward a sweet sextile with Jupiter, Libra, giving your diplomatic charm extra pull. Crack a joke. Ask someone about their new job. Steer everyone toward dessert. Keeping the peace comes naturally to you, and today your family will be grateful you’re at the table.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

After the grandparents head to bed, the cousins finally start telling the good stories. Pluto is still glowing from its sextile with the Sun, Scorpio, and its building trine to Uranus opens the door to late-night confessions. Grab a blanket and a slice of pie for the porch. Ask the bold questions. Your gift for making people feel safe brings out their best secrets.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Somebody in your life is spending the holiday alone, and you have room for one more chair. Venus is building toward a sextile with Jupiter, Sagittarius, so your generosity is in full bloom. Text the coworker who couldn’t fly home. Invite the neighbor with nowhere to go. Your table gets livelier with every new face, and your big heart makes strangers feel like family.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your inbox will survive one day without you. The Moon squares Saturn this evening, Capricorn, and the urge to check work email between courses could tug at you hard. Leave the laptop closed. Put your phone in a drawer during dinner. Let your brain enjoy a holiday too. You’ve worked hard all year, and rest is part of a winning strategy.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Thanksgiving doesn’t have to look like a greeting card. Uranus is still fresh off its opposition to the Sun, Aquarius, and Pluto’s building trine backs your instinct to do things your way. Order the dumplings. Catch the matinee. Host your friends for a potluck with zero turkey. Your traditions are yours to invent, and the ones you create mean the most.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The couch, a cozy blanket, and a pile of sleepy dogs are calling your name after dinner. The Moon squares Neptune this morning, Pisces, so your energy might drift toward dreamy and drowsy by afternoon. Give in to the food coma. Nap through the football game. Wake up for leftovers. Your gentle soul recharges best in soft, warm places, and today you’ve earned it.

Pisces monthly horoscope