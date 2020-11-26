Daily Horoscope: November 27, 2020

Communication planet Mercury has intriguing conversations with Pluto at 5:36 AM: Secrets are shared, power is exchanged. Sweet Venus opposes electric Uranus at 12:10 PM, bringing unexpected surprises and finding us in the mood for some novelty. The moon in Taurus meets Uranus at 2:10 PM and we’re considering our feelings from a totally unexpected perspective. The moon opposes Venus at 2:25 PM, finding us craving affection.

All times ET.

Aries

Conversations about themes like power and investment are taking place as Mercury connects with Pluto. Sweet Venus opposes rebel Uranus: You’re in the mood to spend money, but be careful about impulse purchases.

Taurus

Messenger planet Mercury makes a helpful connection with Pluto, finding you having conversations that totally transform your worldview. Your ruling planet Venus opposes wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected shake-ups in your relationships, but this is an exciting time to experiment.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury mingles with Pluto, finding you having important conversations about money and shared resources. Venus opposes wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected changes to your plans. A spontaneous mood is in the air!

Cancer

Communication planet Mercury connects with Pluto, finding you and your partners having revealing conversations: You’re gaining important insights. Sweet Venus opposes rebel Uranus, bringing unexpected thrills, and perhaps a touch of drama in your social life.

Leo

Mercury and Pluto connect, giving you the inside scoop on how things work. Venus opposes Uranus: You’ve been making changes in your career, and a result, what’s important to you in your home and family life is shifting.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury mingles with power planet Pluto, finding you having intriguing conversations about pleasure and desire. Sweet Venus opposes rebel Uranus, bringing unexpected news.

Libra

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Pluto, finding you having important conversations about money, investments, and security. Your ruling planet Venus opposes wildcard Uranus, and you’re itching to break free from limiting agreements.

Scorpio

Chatty Mercury is whispering secrets with your ruling planet Pluto today! Juicy information arrives. Unexpected changes take place as Venus opposes wildcard Uranus, surprises pop up in your relationships—embrace the new!

Sagittarius

Communication planet Mercury connects with power planet Pluto, finding you having deep conversations about material matters like money and your belongings. Venus opposes electric Uranus, bringing an unexpected change in plans.

Capricorn

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Pluto, finding you having deep conversations about the communities you belong to. Venus opposes electric Uranus, bringing some drama in your social life, but some thrills, too.

Aquarius

Communication planet Mercury connects with Pluto, bringing intriguing conversations concerning your career. Sweet Venus opposes your ruling planet Uranus, and you’re experiencing a dynamic shift around how you approach the balance between your private and public lives.

Pisces

Chatty Mercury connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, finding you having deep discussions about the future, justice, and spirituality. Darling Venus opposes unruly Uranus, and unexpected conversations take place.

