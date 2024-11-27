Daily Horoscope: November 27, 2024

Dwarf planet Ceres is a significant celestial player in the cosmos today as it forms two challenging squares with the waning crescent Moon in Libra and Chiron retrograde in Aries. Let’s break this down. Ceres governs how we nurture ourselves and others. Chiron’s domain is our emotional vulnerabilities. And the waning crescent Moon calls for release, rest, and recuperation. Combine all three of these figures, and all cosmic signs point to an inability to let go of the past, even when it’s to our detriment. Clinging to old hurt isn’t the protective measure we often think it to be.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As the auspicious trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and the Sun continues under Leo and Sagittarius, fire holds its leading influence over your celestial domain. Enjoy this social, amicable energy while it’s here, Aries. Now is a great time to connect with your community and strengthen relationships, old and new. Approach these connections with an open mind. You aren’t your past.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The waning crescent Moon forms a tense square with Venus today, signaling conflict within areas of love, self-esteem, or finances. The pressure you’ve been placing on yourself to be successful is starting to do more harm than good, Taurus. It’s time to release the need to be the best out of everyone and start focusing on how to be the best you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s harmonious trine with Eris retrograde in Aries continues, maintaining the cosmos’ positive influence over your motivation to advocate and stand up for yourself and others. Don’t let the solitude of this higher road deter you, Gemini. Indeed, the high road is often the lonelier option. But in the end, you’ll be grateful you opted for that route.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon continues its waning crescent phase as it swings through two tough (but fleeting) squares with Venus, then Ceres, under Capricorn. Conflicts within intimate areas of your life, such as your home, close relationships, or your connection to yourself may arise. While it might be tempting to take on a problem-solving role, the stars suggest these tensions aren’t yours to soothe.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s harmonious trine with Mars in Sagittarius and your sign, respectively, continues. Social energy is at an all-time high. Enjoy it while it’s here, but keep a wary eye on how your bravado is affecting others. There is a fine line between a shine and a glare, Leo. Make sure you’re not stepping on others to get more spotlight time.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

No one is immune to change, Virgo—not even you. As your ruling planet’s direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde and fortuitous trine with Eris retrograde continues, the stars will reveal more and more discoveries about yourself you wouldn’t have seen otherwise. Keep an open heart to what you find. Just because these qualities and beliefs are different doesn’t make them bad.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet, Venus, passes through a brief, challenging square with the waning crescent Moon under Capricorn and your celestial domain, respectively. Despite what your pride might like to think, your emotional and financial resources are finite. Be careful how recklessly you dole them out, Libra. The consequences far outweigh the temporary satisfaction of being the most philanthropic in the room.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With two planets and two dwarf planets in retrograde (and more on the way), the cosmos is rife with chaos, conflict, and a dire need for introspection. Keep this in mind as you navigate potential bumps in the road. You aren’t necessarily doing something wrong because things aren’t working out perfectly. Cosmic lessons are just that: learning opportunities, not punishments.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As Jupiter retrograde continues its slow, backward trek through Gemini, it starts to re-form a challenging square with Saturn in Pisces. Making space for new ideas and beliefs—particularly ones that you didn’t spark yourself—can be difficult for you. But if the end result is the same, why are you letting your ego make it negative? Get out of your own way.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, begins to form a challenging square with Jupiter retrograde. This potent cosmic alignment indicates a need to reevaluate what freedom and success look like to you. You might have started out with one idea in mind, but that doesn’t mean you’re shackled to that idea forever. These ideas, just like you, are allowed to change.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The ongoing sextile between Uranus retrograde and Neptune retrograde under Taurus and Pisces creates a healthy skepticism toward traditions, society, and the leaders who define them. While questioning these facets of existence can be an incredibly educational and gratifying exercise, there is also the potential for becoming overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude of it all. When in doubt, narrow your scope.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde continues to find itself in two positive sextiles with Uranus retrograde in Taurus and Ceres in Capricorn. These cosmic alignments suggest a need to reshape our beliefs and ideas of what a healthy, positive life can look like. Your internal compass is the only thing that can determine what you need for stability, Pisces. External opinions don’t matter here.

