The leftovers are stacked, the dishes are mostly done, and the shopping frenzy has officially begun. The Moon spends the day in cozy Cancer, so comfort still rules even while the deals start screaming for attention. A morning trine to Mercury makes conversations warm and easy, stargazer, which helps if you’re still recapping yesterday with anyone who’ll listen. Venus is a day away from an exact sextile with Jupiter, putting a lucky, generous glow on gifts, dates, and little indulgences. Saturn’s building trine to the Sun keeps spending sensible, though a faint Moon-Venus square late tonight might tempt one more splurge. Be kind to yourself, sleep in if you can, and savor the long weekend.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

That giant TV at forty percent off is whispering sweet nothings. Uranus is building toward a square with Mars, Aries, so impulse purchases feel thrilling until the credit card bill arrives. Put the big-ticket item in your cart and walk away for an hour. If you still want it, go for it. Your gut gives great advice once the adrenaline wears off.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Skip the mall stampede and wander a holiday market instead. Venus is one day from an exact sextile with Jupiter, Taurus, so handmade treasures and local finds have your name all over them. Buy the hand-poured candle, the chunky knit scarf, the jar of small-batch honey. Chat with the makers. Your taste is impeccable, and today it supports somebody’s dream too.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The family dinner debrief with your best friend is the true main event of the holiday weekend. The Moon trines Mercury this morning, Gemini, so your storytelling is hilarious and your observations are spot-on. Call them up and compare notes. Who brought the weirdest side dish? Which uncle went rogue? Laughing through it together turns every awkward moment into comedy gold.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Last night’s host is probably buried in leftover containers and could use some love. The Moon in your sign trines Mercury this morning, Cancer, so your words come straight from the heart. Text a thank-you with your favorite moment from dinner. Tell your mom the stuffing was the best yet. Small notes of gratitude make the people you love feel seen for days.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With the office empty and inboxes asleep, this is the perfect day to think about your next big move. Saturn is building toward a trine with the Sun, Leo, giving your ambitions structure and staying power. Refresh your resume. Update your portfolio. Jot down three goals for the new year. Book coffee with a mentor. A Leo with a plan is unstoppable.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Holiday cards always become a December panic, so get ahead of the game today. The Moon trines Mercury this morning, Virgo, making your organized brain extra happy. Update the address list. Pick the perfect photo. Order the cards with a cute message and stack the stamps. You’ll be the friend whose card arrives first, and your thoughtfulness never goes unnoticed.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Tonight calls for a cheesy holiday movie, a heap of blankets, and someone cute to share them with. Venus is closing in on its sextile with Jupiter, Libra, putting romance and comfort on the menu. Pick the film with the most predictable plot. Make popcorn with way too much butter. If you’re single, invite your best friend. Love comes in all flavors.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your social battery hit zero somewhere between the turkey and the third family argument. Disappear for a day. Pluto’s sextile with the Sun is still active, Scorpio, while its trine to Uranus builds, so solitude can recharge you completely. Turn off notifications. Take a long bath. Read the novel you’ve been saving. You’ll emerge tomorrow restored and ready to rejoin the world.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Travel sales are popping up everywhere, and your passport is giving you puppy-dog eyes. Venus is one day from an exact sextile with Jupiter, Sagittarius, so luck is on your side when it comes to booking something fabulous. Compare the flight deals. Pick a city you’ve never seen. Lock in dates for the new year. Your next great adventure starts with one confirmation email.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Black Friday is designed to make you spend first and think later. Saturn is building toward a trine with the Sun, Capricorn, giving you the discipline to outsmart the marketing. Set a holiday budget before you open a single app. List who you’re shopping for. Stick to it. Your wallet will thank you in January, and so will your peace of mind.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The rest of the world is fighting over doorbusters, so go thrifting instead. Uranus is still buzzing from its opposition to the Sun, Aquarius, and Pluto’s trine to Uranus is almost exact, inspiring you to do holidays your own way. Hunt for vintage treasures. Find the weird lamp your friend will adore. Secondhand gifts with a story always outshine anything from a big-box store.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Somewhere in your town, there’s a toy drive or a coat collection that could use your big heart. The Sun is still glowing from its trine with Neptune, Pisces, and Pluto’s long sextile to your ruling planet keeps your compassion strong. Drop off a few new toys. Donate the warm jacket you never wear. Giving back fills you up more than any sale.

Pisces monthly horoscope