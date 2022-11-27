Daily Horoscope: November 28, 2022

Our actions and purpose can feel especially in alignment as the moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Sagittarius at 3:06 AM. Mars retrograde in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 12:56 PM, creating a supportive atmosphere as we move through so much change. It’s time to get real about any anger or motivation issues we’re struggling with: New models or structures of working with our most intense emotions can be uncovered. Help from elders and mentors could take us far. The moon mingles with Venus in Sagittarius at 7:40 PM, inspiring a friendly atmosphere, and the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 7:48 PM, stirring up surprising feelings. The moon connects with Mercury in Sagittarius at 11:26 PM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars is currently retrograde in Gemini, which can find you reflecting on how you communicate anger. Mars makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, perhaps bringing you supportive feedback from your friends or community as you mature!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

A great achievement can be made today as Mars retrograde in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. You may be learning, and integrating, an important lesson about money, value, or security.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Mars is retrograde in your zodiac sign, Gemini, which may find you gaining a deeper understanding of your motivations. Mars makes a harmonious alignment with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, helping you make great strides toward a goal!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

It’s not like a Cancer to repress their feelings, but any of us can, at times, ignore painful, upsetting emotions like rage or hurt. Mars retrograde in Gemini calls you to sit with parts of yourself you have ignored. A helpful, productive energy flows around working through and letting go of these feelings as Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius. A debt may be settled, or another lingering issue solved.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You may be taking stock of your friendships and considering which communities you want to continue investing time and energy into as Mars retrogrades in Gemini. Mars makes a helpful connection with Saturn in your opposite sign Aquarius, which can find you and your partners having productive discussions about plans and commitments.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Mars retrograde in Gemini can find you rethinking your future plans, reflecting on your achievements, and figuring out how to navigate your life in the public eye. Mars makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, and you’re making progress toward completing a project or handling your responsibilities.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Mars is retrograde in fellow air sign Gemini, which could find you reassessing your travel or education plans. Mars makes a helpful connection with Saturn also in an air sign, Aquarius, finding you feeling more confident in rearranging your plans!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars is retrograde in Gemini, which could find you eager to settle debts and cut ties with parts of the past that you are ready to move forward from. Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring an atmosphere of determination and confidence!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mars is retrograde in your opposite sign Gemini, which can find you and your partners learning how to handle disagreements, and today Mars makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for communication and making agreements!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You may be taking a thorough look at your schedule and reconfiguring your daily routine while Mars is retrograde in Gemini. Mars connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which can bode well for sorting out finances, getting the resources you need, and for productivity in general!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Mars is retrograde in fellow air sign Gemini, which can find you reassessing your love life and creative pursuits. As Mars connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in your zodiac sign, you may gain a deeper sense of confidence to ask for what you want.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mars retrograde in Gemini may find you working through anger or frustration concerning your past. You could feel very driven to create a more supportive home life for yourself, and you can feel closer to achieving your goals as Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius today.