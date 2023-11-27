Daily Horoscope: November 28, 2023

We’re feeling chatty and collaborative as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra at 12:54 PM. It’s a great day to exchange creative ideas and connect with friends! The mood turns dreamy, inclined toward indulgence and exaggeration (watch out for excessiveness) as the moon clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 4:30 PM.

We might try to justify or intellectualize choices that aren’t the best for us as the moon faces off with Mercury in Sagittarius at 8:03 PM, but this is also an opportune time for heightened awareness and making conscious choices in spite of impulses.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Uplifting chats are happening today as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra. It’s an exciting time to plan an adventure or get a little experimental with partners, too. Concerns about how you could pull off a journey you’re eager to embark on may arise as the moon opposes Mercury in Sagittarius, encouraging you to think ahead and come up with a master plan to stretch your resources and manifest a possibility.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re in a productive mood as the moon in Gemini mingles with your ruling planet Venus in Libra. Ideas about how to meet your material goals could pop up as the moon opposes Mercury in Sagittarius, and while you’re prepared to invest ample amounts of time and energy to reach your mark, you’re also motivated to work smarter.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Inspiring chats get your creative juices flowing as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra. It’s a fun day to collaborate, enjoy some humor, or go on a date! You might notice the temperature rising between you and others as the moon opposes Mercury in Sagittarius, leading to steamy chemistry or passionate discussions. It’s easier to see parts of yourself that you’re not fond of in partners, or even someone you’d call an enemy, so be mindful about trying to revolutionize and evolve others to be just as you are now. Diversity is alluring, and appreciating it fully requires mental agility.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

It’s a great time to catch up on some housekeeping as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra, inviting you to relax and reset through some cleaning, organization, or a bit of crafting. You might be faced with some uncomfortable feelings, maybe even insecurity, or nudged to address some physical discomfort as the moon faces off with Mercury in Sagittarius. While this is a time when self-care takes priority, you might find that selfless acts of service have a special effect of recalibrating your health from the inside-out.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra and opposes Mercury in Sagittarius, making it a great day to chat with friends, and connections in your social circle, to bounce creative ideas off each other. With their input, you might be thinking of new ways to approach your future.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The rewards of your work or dedication to a calling could arrive in the form of gifts and recognition as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra and opposes Mercury in Sagittarius. Appreciating how far you’ve come or contentment with your status might feel harder with the moon’s opposition to Mercury as dissatisfaction could be coupled with the milestones and marks you’ve still got your eyes set on. Savor the fruits you’re harvesting and let the ideals you’re striving toward be the slow-burning fuel that keeps you on your path.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Spiritual or philosophical encounters could offer a breath of fresh air and a feeling of liberation today as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in your sign, Libra. A chance to recalibrate your mentality and bring more awareness to the power of your voice may arise as the moon opposes Mercury in Sagittarius. It’s also a great time to review learning material you’re working to integrate into long-term memory.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

It’s a wonderful day to receive much-needed support as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra. This support can take various forms, though you’ll likely appreciate the benefits of those willing to offer their time, energy, and expertise as you move through your own spiritual and mental process of transformation. Conversations about values and worth arise as the moon opposes Mercury in Sagittarius, encouraging you to think over some choices with partners or close companions.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Partners and close companions are inspiring you to think differently about the future as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra. You might realize it’s time to switch up the way you’re managing your time and approaching your day-to-day work and rituals as the moon opposes Mercury in Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You can discover new ways to balance your personal and professional needs as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra and opposes Mercury in Sagittarius. A need for rest and solitude could get really loud as the moon opposes Mercury, encouraging you to buffer stress and exhaustion with some light play and pleasure—something that nourishes your energy levels rather than drains it.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Inspiration to try new things arrives as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra and opposes Mercury in Sagittarius. It’s a great day to make time for fun with friends or connect with new people! The moon’s opposition to Mercury can find you thinking about your hopes and dreams from a different angle, and you may feel called to liberate some unmet needs from the past.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You can be making peace with the past as you move forward in the direction of your calling when the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Libra and opposes Mercury in Sagittarius. You might feel inspired to utilize your public platform to bring attention to something that is deeply personal to you as the moon clashes with Neptune in Pisces and opposes Mercury, encouraging you to organize your thoughts and ask for some feedback before you share what can’t be unshared.