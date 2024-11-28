Daily Horoscope: November 28, 2024

Mercury retrograde is well underway, and today, it’s joined by a conjunction of the waning crescent Moon and Haumea in Scorpio. Normally, this latter alignment would suggest a sharper intuition and greater understanding of the external world. With Mercury retrograde in the mix, this type of mental clarity might be spent mostly on unexpected shake-ups and silly mistakes. While their frivolity is what makes them so frustrating, it’s also what makes them so manageable. Count your cosmic blessings that the trouble isn’t worth, stargazer. The stars warn against making mountains out of molehills.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Allow the harmonious alignment between the ego-driven Sun and your ruling planet, Mars, to soften any blows to the pride you might suffer as a result of Mercury retrograde strengthening in Sagittarius. Realizing that you were openly wrong in front of others can be a bit nerve-wracking at first. But everyone makes mistakes, Aries. Learn from it, and move on.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The challenging square between Venus and Chiron retrograde continues, maintaining the cosmos’ effect on your ability to compartmentalize and move on from past wrongdoings, mistakes, or hurt. Keep in mind that never fully learning from these experiences, thereby putting you in the same positions repeatedly, is just as bad as not learning to let go. Find a happy medium, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius promises to throw a wrench in the cogs of progress. It isn’t your job to prevent these mishaps from happening, Gemini. Your job is navigating around the at-times chaotic whims of the cosmos the best you can. Trying to place the responsibility of the former on your shoulders practically guarantees you’ll burn yourself out.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body, the waning crescent Moon, conjoins under Scorpio today. Under the influence of Mercury retrograde, this potent conjunction becomes even more critical as shake-ups and direction shifts make us question our intuition and instincts. Despite how it might feel in the moment, you’ve been through this before. There’s no reason to think you couldn’t do it again.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Allow your ruling celestial body’s trine with Mars to bolster you in the chaotic shuffle of Mercury retrograde. As someone who prides themselves on others’ perception of them, dealing with mistakes in real time can become even more arduous. Don’t let your pride convince you that other people haven’t been through the exact same thing, Leo. You are certainly not alone.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As Mercury retrograde begins, communication gets messy, attempts to expand stall, and tech is more likely to go on the fritz. While it might be tempting to take in all these cosmic errs at once, that won’t be the way you solve the problems that arise. So why stress yourself out unnecessarily? Take this one step at a time, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake begins to form an auspicious trine with Jupiter retrograde in your celestial domain and Gemini. The latter planet continues to shake up our ideas of what independence, freedom, and success can look like. With the former dwarf planet in the mix, the cosmos seems to be suggesting a revelatory approach to supporting your community. There’s no harm in trying, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning crescent Moon conjoins with Haumea under your sign today, increasing emotional intuition. Lean into internal cues today, Scorpio. Pay attention to things that feel off. You have a stronger sense of the world around you than you give yourself credit for. The stars offer a stark reminder that sometimes, the best option is to let fate do the work.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde continues its opposition with Mercury, which is now also retrograde. These cosmic standoffs naturally conjure needs for reflection and introspection, but with both celestial bodies in retrograde, the stars are practically holding up a 50-foot mirror for us to observe ourselves authentically and unapologetically. Push past the initial discomfort of this level of perception. Search for the lesson.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The ego-driven Sun starts to form a challenging square with Saturn retrograde, suggesting a cognitive dissonance between who you want to be or what you want to do and what the cosmos is actually calling you to become. Don’t be so quick to write off developments that don’t directly fall in line with your idea of yourself. Life is surprising, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, is easing into a joint auspicious trine with both Ceres and Venus in Capricorn. The latter planets in pragmatic Capricorn increase emotional and mental focus on our most intimate relationships and home life. Only you can decide what the best version of that would look like, Aquarius. Don’t use others’ expectations to set your standards.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn is slowly forming a challenging square with the Sun under your celestial domain and Sagittarius. This potent cosmic alignment indicates conflict within areas of your self-image and emotional boundaries. Despite how it might feel, you are not beholden to past versions of yourself, Pisces. You can—and, in fact, should—change over time. This is a normal part of life.

