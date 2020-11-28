Daily Horoscope: November 29, 2020

The moon in Taurus makes a harmonious connection with lucky Jupiter at 2:53 AM, inspiring an open-hearted, open-minded atmosphere. The moon opposes messenger Mercury at 3:33 AM, and we’re taking a detached, logical look at things and setting boundaries as the moon connects with strict Saturn at 7:48 AM. The moon enters chatty, social air sign Gemini at 11:16 AM, inspiring connection.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

After some quiet time managing your money and organizing your belongings, you’re eager to pick up the phone and connect with friends as the moon enters Gemini. News is exchanged.

Taurus

A lucky energy flows as the moon in your sign mingles with expansive Jupiter. You’re confronting your feelings about your relationships as the moon opposes Mercury, and setting boundaries as it connects with Saturn. Your attention turns to your finances as the moon enters Gemini.

Gemini

After taking some time to rest, you’re feeling ready to express your thoughts and emotions as the moon enters your sign. Discussing things always helps you sort out how you feel!

Cancer

After setting some important boundaries in your social life and relationships, you’re taking some time to unwind as the moon enters Gemini today. You’re reconnecting with your inner voice.

Leo

You’ve been busily focusing on your career, but your attention turns to your social life as the moon enters social butterfly Gemini. It’s a great time to create a vision board for your dream future!

Virgo

You’re getting the details about a big idea today, Virgo. The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition.

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, opening you up to all sorts of new possibilities! Opportunities are coming your way, and your reach is expanding.

Scorpio

Important issues in your relationships are confronted as the moon moves through Taurus. Problems concerning shared resources, debts, and taxes are addressed as the moon enters Gemini.

Sagittarius

You’re busy getting your responsibilities organized today, Sagittarius, as the moon wraps up its time in Taurus. The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and helping you understand things from your partner’s perspective.

Capricorn

Issues are addressed in your social life and creative collaborations today as the moon moves through Taurus. The moon then enters Gemini, inspiring you to kick an old habit.

Aquarius

Your focus is on home, family, and boundaries as the moon wraps up its time in Taurus. The moon then enters fellow air sign Gemini, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—have fun!

Pisces

You’re gaining a deeper perspective on something as the moon moves through Taurus. The moon then enters Gemini, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart: Powerful changes are taking place in your personal life.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.