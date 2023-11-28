Daily Horoscope: November 29, 2023

We’re tuning in to our emotions and attachment needs as the moon enters Cancer 1:54 AM and finding ways to stay grounded as it aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 3:51 AM. Growth is happening on physical and emotional levels as the moon links up with Jupiter in Taurus at 3:21 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for November!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces and links up with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to be intentional about how you spend your time at home or with family. It’s a lovely moment to tend to any emotional processes that need to be worked out in solitude, or carve out quality time with those you care most about. A hands-on family project or a day to plan and design gifts might offer grounding, bonding experiences.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Friendly advice and firm support boosts you and those in your social circle as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces and links up with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a lovely day to smell the roses and linger a little longer with the faces of allies, acquaintances, and coworkers you meet in passing along your daily routes.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Thoughts about your future can inspire you to plan and take steps to securing your nest egg as the moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces and links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Carve out some alone time to meditate on this and consider how you’ll ensure resources that allow you to sustain your most treasured leisurely joys as time goes on.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You might be inspired to redefine your hopes and dreams and be more forgiving with your judgments about what is and isn’t possible as the moon enters your sign, Cancer, linking up with Saturn in Pisces and Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a lovely day to connect with your support system and those that remind you of your potential.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A need for deeper rest and a period of reflection arise as the moon in Cancer connects with Saturn in Pisces and Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a supportive day to release yourself from unrealistic standards and notice what kind of attention and validation your inner critic might need so it can step back and let you be the driver of your destiny. Invite it to tea and hear out its concerns instead of trying to ignore it, and you can successfully transform your relationship with any worries you’ve been harboring.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

It’s a lovely day to engage in rich conversations in your social circle and with partners as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces and mingles with Jupiter in Taurus. The moon’s meeting with Jupiter invites you to dream big and flirt with the possibilities in the paradoxically big, yet small, world.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might feel inspired to try out a different role as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces and mingles with Jupiter in Taurus. A change in feelings about your purpose and daily work can motivate you to consider new career prospects or let go of a job if it’s no longer fulfilling you energetically or financially.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Conversations about the spiritual, philosophical, or academic concepts that bring you joy or a sense of connection and grounding could offer a bit of solace to partners and close companions as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces and mingles with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a lovely day to invite others to trust in the mysterious ways of the universe!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You can feel inspired to let go of the past and some of the unwanted habits you’ve picked up along the way as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces and Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a supportive time to transmute old wounds and losses into wisdom.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Sobering conversations could arise as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging bonds to deepen based on candid communication and genuine respect. Time with partners or close companions can be a source of comfort and grounded pleasure as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You might consider adopting different habits or transitioning to a daily routine that’s more supportive to your longevity as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. This might entail a change in jobs or approaching dynamics at home with a different set of values.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your creative senses are inspired and gushing with imagination, yet grounded in the here and now, as the moon in Cancer aligns with Saturn in Pisces. You might be met with skilled conversationalists or people who can engage with your ideas in ways that feel worthwhile as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus.