Daily Horoscope: November 29, 2024

A harmonious trine between Chiron retrograde in Aries and Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius offers a helpful boost in navigating hardships or roadblocks today, stargazer. With Chiron’s influence over past experiences and emotional vulnerabilities, your heart and mind will be in an ideal space to handle conflict that arises. When we take out the minor details of any given problem and focus on the main criteria, more often than not, the challenge is nothing new. While it can be difficult to maintain this macro perspective, this fortuitous trine will help keep your eyes locked on the big picture.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Chiron retrograde forms an auspicious trine with Mercury retrograde under your celestial domain and Sagittarius, lending each fire sign’s energy toward navigating conflict and other Mercurian mishaps. Even if you don’t feel wholly confident, try to pretend anyway. You might be surprised how quickly assuredness will appear if you kick-start its arrival. Similarly, self-doubt only tends to breed more of itself.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, eases into a harmonious trine with Uranus retrograde under Capricorn and your celestial domain. Uranus retrograde’s transit through your sign has been particularly challenging for someone who appreciates stability as much as you. But now, it’s time to start exercising another one of your best traits: perseverance. There’s a trail to blaze ahead, Taurus. Keep pushing.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

While certain kinds of conflict might have scared you in the past, you’re older and wiser now, Gemini. As easy as it is to subconsciously slip back into the minds of our younger, more naive selves, this is simply your mind’s way of protecting past versions of yourself. You have more acumen and confidence to deal with these challenges now than ever.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon makes its way across Scorpio today, eventually making its way into a direct opposition to Uranus retrograde in Taurus. As the shrinking lunar phase calls you toward a more restful state, Scorpio’s presence in the mix increases intuition. You know exactly when and how you should slow down. Not liking something isn’t the same as not knowing, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The most potent cosmic alignment in your forecast continues to be the positive trine between Mars in your sign and your ruling celestial body, the Sun, in Sagittarius. It might not be much news, but it’s still a good thing. Continue to capitalize on this social energy by reaching out to your community in new ways. The possibilities are virtually endless.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your retrograde ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with Chiron retrograde in Aries, signaling a clearer sense of how to resolve and learn from past conflicts. Despite what your ego might think, there is a limit to self-criticism. If you’ve already identified the problems—and, most importantly, your role within them—then you can stop there. Now, it’s time for processing and growing.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet’s challenging square with Chiron retrograde corresponds with a far more auspicious trine with Uranus retrograde, bringing up unexpected challenges regarding your emotional, sentimental side. Finding out that what you believed to be true is false is always a difficult process. But wouldn’t you rather know sooner than later? Ignorance is rarely bliss, Libra. You’re better off knowing.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning crescent Moon transits through your sign today, signaling a need for rest and release. You’ve been running on all cylinders for a while now, Scorpio. It’s time to give your body and mind a chance to recharge fully. Waiting to get half your energy back and then going back to full speed isn’t as restorative as you’d like it to be.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, is stuck in the middle of two tense alignments. The ongoing opposition to Mercury retrograde is making it difficult to process new information and work through complex ideas and conversations. Meanwhile, a square with Saturn is bringing up emotional boundaries and discipline issues. The stars urge you not to run away from this just because it’s difficult.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn is easing into a tense square with Jupiter retrograde in Gemini, signaling an inability or unwillingness to entertain ideas outside of your own. Don’t be so quick to write off the experiences or advice of others, Capricorn. You can normally be the leader of the pack and accept guidance when it’s necessary. Both things can certainly be true.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The waning crescent Moon in Scorpio passes through a fleeting opposition to your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, by the end of the day. This celestial standoff signals a need to release and let go, but Uranus’ presence suggests that it’s not a goodbye you’re not necessarily ready to make. It’s often in this discomfort that we find the most clarity.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde briefly forms an auspicious trine with the waning crescent Moon by the end of the day. All cosmic signs point toward nurturing yourself in mind, body, and spirit. Don’t be so quick to write off this requirement as unattainable. Even small self-care tasks can add up, Pisces. What’s one thing you can do to make yourself more comfortable?

