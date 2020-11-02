Daily Horoscope: November 3, 2020

Mercury ends its retrograde in Libra at 12:50 PM and finally, the miscommunications and delays that have taken place over the last few weeks begin to straighten out. The moon in Gemini connects with Mars at 12:57 PM, picking up the pace—but watch out for confusion as the moon clashes with Neptune at 5:43 PM. Take your time to do things correctly today; rushing ahead may find you falling behind.

All times ET.

Aries

Mercury ends its retrograde in your opposite sign Libra today and communication issues in your relationships begin to clear up. The moon in Gemini encourages open communication, but keep in mind that being a good listener means not only hearing what you want to believe.

Taurus

Mercury ends its retrograde today, helping you get your schedule organized since it’s been turned upside down recently! The moon in Gemini also asks you to get clear on your finances.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde today, making life easier, especially when it comes to your love life and creative endeavors! The moon is in your sign today, too, encouraging you to connect with your emotions.

Cancer

Mercury ends its retrograde, clearing up communication issues concerning your career. The moon in Gemini encourages you to slow down and catch up on rest today.

Leo

Communication issues begin to clear up as Mercury ends its retrograde today. It’s a lovely time to make a vision board! The moon in Gemini finds you eager to spend time with your friends.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury ends its retrograde today, what a relief! You’ve been so annoyed about miscommunications and delays, especially concerning money. The moon in Gemini finds you focused on your career , reflecting on your next moves. You might be unsure about who you want to partner with professionally, so take your time deciding.

Libra

Mercury retrograde is over, finding it so much easier for you to express yourself! You’re eager to escape your everyday routine, and the moon in fellow air sign Gemini brings adventure your way.

Scorpio

Mercury retrograde ends today, and finally things begin to feel more clear. Miscommunications and delays ease up, and you’re getting better sleep. The moon in Gemini helps you tie up loose ends.

Sagittarius

Mercury ends its retrograde today, clearing up drama in your social life. Today is very focused on your partnerships as the moon moves through your opposite sign Gemini. You’re reflecting on fair give and take.

Capricorn

Mercury retrograde ends today, clearing up communication about your career, and you’re having an easy time getting organized as the moon moves through logical air sign Gemini.

Aquarius

Miscommunications and delays begin to ease up, especially concerning your travels and education plans, as Mercury retrograde ends! The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring a flirtatious atmosphere.

Pisces

The moon in Gemini finds you feeling cozy at home, and you’re feeling freer as Mercury ends its retrograde! You’re clearing up miscommunications and delays, especially when it comes to your finances.

