Daily Horoscope: November 3, 2026

Election Day has half the country refreshing their phones, and the sky is waiting on news, too. Mercury retrograde is a day away from meeting the Sun, so the answer to a nagging question is close enough to taste but not quite here. The Moon in Virgo wants a neat, orderly schedule, stargazer, then squares Uranus by late morning and tosses a few curveballs at it. Pack snacks for the polling line. Two draining stretches end today as Pluto finishes its square to the Sun and Mars wraps up its feud with Mercury. Pluto and Saturn also kick off a partnership that favors patience. Stay flexible and let tomorrow fill in the blanks.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Peace treaties can be as simple as a funny meme. Mars wraps up its square to retrograde Mercury today, Aries, ending a stretch of crossed wires and short fuses. Mars’s fresh sextile with Venus helps you make nice without losing face, and Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars keeps your pride intact. Send the olive branch first. Getting your person back feels better than winning.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The price you charge for your time is overdue for a raise. Jupiter’s sextile to Venus is a day from its peak, Taurus, and Mars’s new sextile to Venus gives you the guts to back it up. Venus retrograde points to a client or boss who’s underpaid you before. Send the updated rate or ask for the bump. Confidence is your best negotiating tactic.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A hunch has been bugging you for days, and tomorrow it finally makes sense. Retrograde Mercury is one day from meeting the Sun, Gemini, so the missing puzzle piece is almost in your hands. Mars’s square to Mercury wraps up today, too, cooling off the hotheaded replies. Write down every question you have tonight. Tomorrow, you’ll be surprised how many answer themselves.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Canceled plans might be the best thing that happens to you today. The Moon moves through tidy Virgo, Cancer, then squares unpredictable Uranus by late morning, so schedules get scrambled and someone bails at the last minute. Skip the pity party. Use the surprise free time for something you keep promising yourself you’ll get to. A nap counts. So does calling your grandma back.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Last week’s tough feedback stings less once you sleep on it. Pluto’s square to the Sun ends today, Leo, closing out a stretch where every critique felt like a personal attack. Retrograde Mercury is a day from meeting the Sun, so you’re about to see what they meant all along. Keep the part that fits, toss the rest, and get back to shining.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Someone on your team is about to do things their way instead of yours, and it might work. The Moon in your sign squares rule-breaking Uranus by late morning, Virgo, testing your need for control. Retrograde Mercury nears the Sun, too, showing you which of your systems still serve you. Bite your tongue and watch. Their weird method could teach you a new trick.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The ball has been in your court for a while now. Mars’s new sextile to Venus gives you a jolt of boldness, Libra, while Jupiter’s sextile to Venus is a day from its peak and stacks the odds in your favor. Venus retrograde points back to someone you let slip away. Make the first move. Worst case, you walk away with a great story.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Big changes happen in boring increments. Pluto starts a sextile with Saturn today that lasts into February, Scorpio, pairing your intensity with serious staying power. Pluto’s square to the Sun wraps up, too, freeing the energy you poured into a draining standoff. Pick one habit future you will thank you for. Start it today, keep it boring, and watch what happens by spring.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Generosity comes back around faster than usual today. Jupiter’s sextile to Venus is a day from its peak, Sagittarius, so kindness pays out in surprising ways. Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars gives you the energy to go big with it. Cover a coworker’s coffee or leave the overly generous tip. Good karma has a funny way of finding its way back to your door.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Slow and steady is officially the cool way to win. Pluto starts a sextile with retrograde Saturn today, Capricorn, and it has your back through mid-February. People with influence start noticing your consistency. Keep doing what you’re doing without bragging about it. Uranus’s sextile to Saturn adds a fresh angle whenever you get stuck. The long game was always your best sport.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Impulse haircuts are tempting today, so proceed with caution. The Moon squares Uranus retrograde in Gemini by late morning, Aquarius, triggering a restless urge to change something about your life immediately. Channel it somewhere low-risk, like a new recipe or a different route home. Let the itch pass before you do anything permanent. Save the bangs for a day when you’ve slept on it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Organized friends are your secret weapon today. The Moon moves through practical Virgo, your opposite sign, Pisces, drawing helpful, grounded people into your orbit. Neptune retrograde shows you where your plans got a little too dreamy. Let the friend with the label maker take a look. Their notes might sting at first, but your vision comes out stronger and easier to pull off.

Pisces monthly horoscope