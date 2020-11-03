Daily Horoscope: November 4, 2020

The moon in Gemini mingles with communication planet Mercury at 8:49 AM, creating a busy, chatty, and even gossipy atmosphere! We’re in a more introspective and intuitive frame of mind as the moon enters water sign Cancer at 4:45 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer. It’s a wonderful time to reflect on boundaries and privacy: What do you need to feel safe and secure?

Taurus

The moon enters intuitive water sign Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your mind and communication. Make time to step away from screens and clear your mind. Connect with your neighbors and siblings if you have them.

Gemini

The moon enters cautious Cancer today, encouraging you to reconsider your budget and your approach to finances. What do you need to feel secure, Gemini?

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer, and the world is on your emotional wavelength! Your intuitive abilities are kicked up, and your desire to nurture yourself and others is strong. It’s a lovely day to share your emotions.

Leo

Your intuitive abilities are boosted as the moon enters water sign Cancer. Make time to catch up on rest today. You usually love to show off, but you’re in a private mood right now!

Virgo

The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, encouraging you to connect with friends who share your hopes, passions, and hobbies. It’s a wonderful day to make a wish!

Libra

Your focus turns to your career today as the moon enters tenacious water sign Cancer. You want to be a creative force, someone people can look up to, and you’re thinking deeply about your legacy at this time.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you in a philosophical mood. You’re being exposed to new ideas and your partners are sharing intriguing perspectives.

Sagittarius

The moon is in Cancer today, a sign astrologers say has a hard time releasing the past—unlike you, Sagittarius, who is always ready for the next adventure. Reflect on closure today.

Capricorn

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Reflect on the give-and-take in your partnerships, and what you need to feel safe and secure.

Aquarius

You’re breaking old habits as the moon enters nurturing Cancer, eager to reassess your wellness routine and embark on a new journey of health and happiness.

Pisces

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and making this a brilliant time to connect with your crushes, lovers, and creative collaborators.

