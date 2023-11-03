Daily Horoscope: November 4, 2023

Existential thoughts are on our minds as Saturn in Pisces ends its retrograde at 3:03 AM. A list of should’s and should-not’s may sit heavily on our conscience as we navigate feelings about responsibilities, boundaries, and limitations of time. Our ceilings and limits might be just the thing that motivates us to commit and step up our game!

Our emotions are searching for outlets as the moon enters expressive Leo at 3:21 AM. Mercury in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus at 12:07 PM and we’re in the mood for some mental gymnastics! We might feel flooded with new information and technical SNAFUs could cause some annoying delays, information leaks, or miscommunications. The same limits we’re bound by under Saturn’s watch may now be tested in genius ways! Watch out for cheekiness and over-indulgence as the moon clashes with Jupiter in Taurus at 11:46 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You may feel sternly reminded what precious resources your rest and energy are as Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces, leading you to take greater care to protect them. Analogies about repose and abundance could be on your mind as you make connections between your vitality and finances. A-ha moments about investments and security can arise as Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. Perhaps you’ll redirect your savings goals or discover more efficient ways to get what you need.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A more down-to-earth approach to your sought-after dreams might become apparent as Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces. You’re realizing now is the time to show some tenacity and take certain steps to make your aspirations more tangible. A clash in perspectives might lead to some push-back and resistance from partners as Mercury in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus. Open-mindedness and inspiration can lead you toward something you enjoy together, if you’re willing to entertain it! Interest might be kindled if a diversity of choice is obvious.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces and you’re learning how to navigate your lofty career goals without sacrificing your wellbeing. You may discover a more cohesive vision for your life path through a dream or with the aid of unseen forces of protection, otherwise known as luck! Discomfort or feats of a physical nature could heighten your awareness of a cyclical pattern as Mercury in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus. Perhaps you’re realizing what it takes to break a cycle of suffering that’s been passed down for generations.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A more cohesive view about the purpose of life is unfolding as Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces. You might feel called to join a community dedicated to earth stewardship or commit to a path under the tutelage of a teacher that will hold you accountable for your methods or beliefs. Friends and allies can surprise you with fun and engaging ways to think (or communicate) about a unique interest you share as Mercury in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Saturn ending its retrograde in Pisces points to a pivotal moment when you’re motivated to sort out what’s yours, and what belongs to you on a physical, financial, spiritual, or energetic levels. Discernment about the path you’re following, especially if you find yourself following in the footsteps of a relative or someone you’ve inherited baggage from, is a priority now. Mercury in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus and you’re breaking from the past, discovering an unbeaten path that belongs to you.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The topics of boundaries and commitment come up in your relationships as Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces. Your perspective can feel reoriented and you might come to a new understanding, a more lived-in experience, of these themes. Radical ideas or points of view come up for conversation as Mercury in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus. Leave things open for discussion and avoid trying to change anyone’s mind to make the most impact.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The flow of your daily routines, work, and rituals is a point of focus as Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces. This is a period of reorganization and stabilization, and you can find new ways to be frugal with your time, energy, and resources. It’s high time to let go of any unwanted habits! Mercury in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus, and you may be making some hefty or spontaneous expenditures. Alternatively, you could receive an unexpected favor or pay off an old debt.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces and you’re re-orienting to pleasure and relationships. Life is too short not to enjoy it! You may realize you’ve outgrown certain ideas or ways of relating, and recommitting yourself to connections or activities that bring you more satisfaction. Wild conversations may be culminating within your partnerships as Mercury in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus. Radical changes could be underway or extreme measures might be taken.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re feeling the passing of time in a significant way as Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces, and you might feel an inner push to demonstrate how much you’ve grown. Perhaps it’s time to take on more chores or responsibilities toward your family, or to shift your living space to be more functional to your evolving needs. Decluttering the areas you inhabit most can support your focus and state of flow. Big feelings might burst through in unexpected ways as Mercury in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus. You could also stumble upon new insights or solutions if you experiment with your wildest, least linear ideas.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A new approach to learning and communicating could be on your mind as your ruling planet, Saturn, ends its retrograde in Pisces. The intention and practice of punctuating your schedule, chats and messages, and methods of learning with pleasure become more important now. Inspiration to learn a new language or enrich your mind can simultaneously offer a sense of mental expansion and fortitude. An invitation to explore and simply see things from a new lens comes from your social circle as Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your values and preferences might come up for evaluation as Saturn ends its retrograde in Pisces. Circumstances could be reminding you that consistency and patience are required to win the long game. You may be faced with mature financial choices, appreciating the depth of character you’re gaining through hard-earned resources. Thoughts about your past, your home, and your family can motivate you to put a new financial plan in place. An assessment of risks and progress in your career or life’s calling could lead to some radical changes in your personal and professional lives as Mercury in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Thoughts about how you carry yourself in the world are at the top of your mind as Saturn ends its retrograde in your sign. Saturn’s transit through your sign marks a significant coming of age period. You’re more attuned to how you communicate and present your ideas and lived experiences to others now, which can translate to feeling the need to say less with the more that you know. No need to over-explain when you can walk the walk! Unconventional ideas may be shared in more personal conversations as Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus Taurus.