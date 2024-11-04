Daily Horoscope: November 4, 2024

Venus and Mercury’s joint transit through Sagittarius turns up the heat in social interactions, whether romantic or platonic. Confidence comes easier, and convictions become stronger. This becomes especially important as Venus forms a direct opposition to Jupiter retrograde, the latter of which has been challenging preconceived ideas and beliefs for almost one month. While acclimating to these new realities can be challenging at first, the cosmos signals toward smoother waters ahead. A harmonious trine between the Sun and the celestial disciplinarian, Saturn retrograde, improves strength and persistence. Changes are up ahead, but the stars seem to suggest this transition is for the better.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your celestial alignment is as fiery as ever as your ruling planet, Mars, completes its transition into Leo. As tempting as it might be to act on your strongest impulses, a challenging square between Mars and Haumea suggests your connection to your intuition is weaker than normal. Luckily, Mars’ trine with Mercury promotes mental expansion, giving the green light to inquisitiveness.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Emotions run high today as Venus and Chiron retrograde form a harmonious trine under Sagittarius and Aries, respectively. With Venus’ influence over love and self-esteem and Chiron’s domain over our sensitive vulnerabilities, this alignment appears to be a double-edged sword. Prepare for great mental and emotional revelations ahead, but be wary of the discomfort they might bring with them, Taurus.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Mars form an auspicious trine under Leo and Sagittarius today, two fire signs that tend to prioritize a level of passion and vigor that normally falls outside of your comfort zone. It’s time to stop worrying about what everyone else thinks and start worrying about what you think, Gemini. That’s the opinion that matters in the long run.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

What’s best for the community doesn’t always feel like what’s best for the individual, and your cosmic alignment indicates you are at a similar crossroads right now. With the waxing crescent Moon in a sextile with Makemake but a square with Saturn retrograde, you might find that what you want isn’t the same as what you or those around you need.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

With the Sun in an auspicious trine with Saturn retrograde, now is an ideal time to tackle big projects, major obligations, or other responsibilities. The latter celestial body serves as a sort of cosmic disciplinarian, increasing our capacity for routine and fastidiousness. The glitz and glory will come later, Leo. Before then, you have to give it some elbow grease.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s fortuitous trine with Mars under Sagittarius and Leo offers an extra boost of fiery celestial motivation today. Make sure you capitalize on this energy while it’s here. Trust your instincts, Virgo. There’s a reason you spend so much time paying attention and taking mental notes. The stars are calling you to put that preparation to good use.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With Venus and Chiron retrograde forming a trine under Sagittarius and Aries, emotions are likely to get a bit hotter than normal. Keep in mind, Libra: all feelings are valid, but all reactions are not. While it might be tempting to act on your convictions as soon as the whim strikes you, the stars suggest a more cautious, calculated approach.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

As the Sun and Saturn retrograde form an auspicious trine under your sign and Pisces, the cosmos pulls your attention toward emotional obligations and responsibilities. The positive aspect between the ego-driven Sun and challenge-ruled Saturn indicates a pleasant outcome, but nevertheless, diving into these feelings might feel uncomfortable at first. Closing yourself off to others isn’t as helpful as you think, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde’s direct opposition to Venus conjures questions of what freedom and success look like in relation to love, our self-esteem, and finances. Perhaps it’s time to let old ideas go to make room for new ones, Sagittarius. As painful as it might feel to realize you were wrong about something, wouldn’t you rather know about it sooner than later?

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, forms a harmonious trine with the Sun under Pisces and Scorpio, respectively. This water-ruled alignment promotes flexible thinking and a reliance on your intuition. Trust the process, Capricorn. Not everything might make sense right away, but you must keep trying anyway. This opportunity might slip away before everything has a chance to line up perfectly.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Sometimes, a little bit of a stubborn streak can be a good thing. Uranus retrograde’s ongoing transit through Taurus boosts motivation to stick to your guns, even when that means swimming against the current. Meanwhile, your ruling planet’s sextile with Neptune retrograde increases creativity and imagination. No path ahead? Perhaps that means you have to be the one to forge it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun and Saturn retrograde’s harmonious trine under Scorpio and your sign increases clarity around emotional and social dynamics. There is a way to help and connect with others without sacrificing yourself in the process. A positive alignment between the ego-driven Sun and disciplinarian Saturn is the perfect opportunity to practice setting and enforcing boundaries to safeguard your happiness, Pisces.

Pisces monthly horoscope

