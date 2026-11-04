Daily Horoscope: November 4, 2026

Every retrograde has a turning point, and this morning brings it. Mercury meets the Sun at the heart of its backward stroll, stargazer, and whatever’s had you scratching your head for weeks starts making sense. Expect lightbulb moments in the car or right in the middle of a meeting. Venus and Jupiter peak around the same time, so people are warm and quick to say yes. Ask for the favor or make the offer you’ve been mulling over for a while. The Moon spends its last full day in Virgo, keeping everyone grounded enough to act on what they learn. Good news travels well today, so spread some around and enjoy the ride.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Half-finished projects get a second wind today. Mars is finally free of its rough square to Mercury, Aries, so your focus comes back without the short fuse. Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars pumps up your stamina, and Mars’s sextile to Venus makes the work feel fun again. Dust off the one you walked away from last month. Finish it and enjoy the victory lap.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Forgotten money could turn up when you least expect it. Venus sextiles Jupiter at full strength this morning, Taurus, and Venus retrograde favors luck that circles back from your past. Check the pockets of last winter’s coat and chase the refund you gave up on. Follow up on the invoice that slipped through the cracks, too. Spend a little of the windfall on yourself.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Overthinkers get a day off today. Retrograde Mercury meets the Sun this morning, Gemini, and the confusion you’ve been chewing on since mid-October clears up in a flash. A casual conversation or a random thought on your commute connects the dots for you. Trust what clicks, even if it seems too simple. Then enjoy the peace in your head while it lasts.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Kitchen-table talks go better than you expect today. The Moon in Virgo sextiles Mercury early and the Sun later, Cancer, so your feelings come out in calm, easy words. Retrograde Mercury meets the Sun this morning, too, bringing an old family misunderstanding into the open. Make the tea and start the conversation. A little honesty can clear the air for months.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Some goals expire, and today you’ll spot which of yours have. Retrograde Mercury meets the Sun this morning, Leo, lining up your thoughts with who you are right now. Pluto’s draining square is officially behind you, too. Cross off the dream you’ve been chasing out of habit. Make room for the one that gets you out of bed excited and ready to roar.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Everyone else missed the detail you caught weeks ago, and today they finally catch up. Retrograde Mercury meets the Sun this morning, Virgo, while the Moon in your sign sextiles both of them. Your instincts were right all along, and the people around you can see it now. Skip the told-you-so speech. Accept the thanks gracefully and let them buy the coffee.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Two of your friends would get along famously, and today’s the day to introduce them. Venus sextiles Jupiter at full strength this morning, Libra, making every connection you touch a little luckier. Venus retrograde might point to someone from your past who fits the bill. Send the group text or plan a casual hangout. Good things happen when your people meet each other.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Powerful people want you on their team right now. Pluto’s new sextile with Saturn builds alliances with anyone who has authority or experience, Scorpio, and your standoff with the Sun is officially over. Say yes to the coffee meeting with the boss’s boss. Ask the veteran in your field for advice. Respect goes both ways, and you’ve earned a seat at the table.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Concert tickets and spontaneous weekend trips are calling your name. Venus sextiles Jupiter at its peak this morning, Sagittarius, putting luck and good taste in the same corner. Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars adds the energy to go for it. Book the trip you keep bookmarking. Bring a friend who says yes to adventures. Memories hold their value longer than stuff ever will.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Rules you wrote for yourself years ago could use an edit. Saturn retrograde has you reviewing the standards you live by, Capricorn, and Uranus’s sextile to Saturn says some of them are outdated. Pluto’s sextile to Saturn backs whatever changes you make. Toss the one that keeps you from asking for help. Strong people lean on others, too, and you’re allowed to.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Spontaneity works better when it has a calendar invite. Uranus retrograde sextiles Saturn, Aquarius, showing you how freedom and structure can team up. Block off one evening a week for something totally unplanned and call it adventure night. Wander a new neighborhood or take a class on a whim. A little routine keeps your rebellious side fed, happy, and ready for more.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

News alerts can wait until after dinner today. Neptune retrograde makes you a sponge for everyone else’s stress, Pisces, and the last day of the Moon in practical Virgo says to protect your energy like it’s your job. Mute the group chat for a few hours. Take a long walk somewhere green. You’re no help to anyone running on secondhand anxiety.

Pisces monthly horoscope