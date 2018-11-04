Daily Horoscope: November 5, 2018

The moon in Libra squares off with Pluto at 12:55 PM, stirring up drama and power struggles! But don’t worry—we feel confident in taking action toward resolution at 9:43 PM, when the moon connects with energetic Mars.

All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re in a private mood today, Scorpio, as the moon in Libra lights up a behind-the-scenes sector of your chart. But that doesn’t mean today will be quiet—an intense conversation comes your way!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Libra illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, Sagittarius, and drama is brewing. Watch out for issues concerning money. An exciting conversation will come your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Libra lights up the career and popularity sector of your chart today, Capricorn, and you’re feeling especially energized to make moves! It’s a powerful day for building wealth.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Libra asks you big questions today, Aquarius—many that you don’t have the answer to, which can be very frustrating. But you’re still full of energy, and an exciting opportunity may arrive today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Libra finds you working through complicated emotions and weighing serious options. Today’s energy is tough, but if you’re able to let go of the past instead of clinging to it, things will flow much more easily.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Relationships are a big focus for you today, Aries—both personal and professional. An important shift needs to take place, especially in how you relate to the public. Your friends are here to help you.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Libra encourages you to focus on self-care. If you don’t have the time to tackle your chores, it’s worth removing some tasks from your to-do list today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, Gemini, finding you in a flirtatious mood—at least until some drama takes place! Big emotions are in the air. A passionate energy is flowing.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today, it’s important that you reflect on boundaries, privacy, and security—especially in your partnerships. As tense as the energy is right now, you’ll find yourself working through complicated emotions easily.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

An intense energy around communication flows today, but you and your partners will find a productive way to work with whatever news arrives. Stay open-minded.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Libra, the sign of balance, today, and you need to find balance in your spending. A change needs to take place today—if not around how you spend your cash, then in how you spend your time and energy.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

As the diplomat of the zodiac, you want everyone to get along, but some struggle is unavoidable today as the moon in your sign gets tangled with power planet Pluto and warrior planet Mars. It’s time to take action.

