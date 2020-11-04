Daily Horoscope: November 5, 2020

The moon in Cancer connects with Uranus at 9:18 AM, inspiring us to experiment with something new! The moon clashes with Venus at 1:22 PM, and we’re craving affection: How do you want to be cared for today? A boost in confidence arrives as the moon connects with the sun at 8:07 PM—but watch out impatience and impulsiveness as the moon clashes with Mars retrograde at 11:08 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on home and family, but you’re feeling anything but cozy—you’re eager to switch things up and feeling rather impatient. It’s time to make some changes, but don’t rush things; your ruling planet Mars is retrograde, so this isn’t the time to charge ahead.

Taurus

The moon in Cancer brings news your way. Today is all about communication, and you’re figuring out how to ask for what you want, even if it makes you a little uncomfortable. It’s time to make an adjustment.

Gemini

The moon in nurturing Cancer finds you reflecting on issues concerning cash and security. Make time to consider your budget. You’re in the mood to spoil yourself, but don’t over-indulge!

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! You’re overcoming challenges concerning your career and material matters at home. You’re doing a great job, dear crab! Remember that anything can happen.

Leo

You’re in a sleepy mood today as the moon moves through sensitive water sign Cancer. Make time to catch up with yourself. Turn your phone’s ringer off.

Virgo

You’re reflecting on your friendships and social connections today, wondering if you and the people you connect with share the same values and vision for the future. You may need to adjust your expectations.

Libra

The moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career, finding you eagerly connecting with the public and reflecting on your legacy. Some frustrations could pop up in your partnerships, but it won’t always be this way!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. Keep your plans flexible, and maybe don’t go too far out of your way as delays and scheduling issues may fluster things. Keep it casual.

Sagittarius

Issues concerning shared finances, debts, and taxes are on your plate today thanks to the moon in Cancer. You’re reconsidering what you want your future to look like. You’re eager for romance and intimacy, too. Just check in with any frustrating emotions you may have.

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. You and your partners are considering how to take actions around issues at home, as well as your career values and goals.

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on your habits—don’t fool yourself into thinking that just because something feels good that it’s necessarily healthy. Communication frustrations may pop up due to impatience.

Pisces

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, finding you in a fun and flirtatious mood! Finances may weigh on your mind; be patient and honest with yourself about what direction to take.

