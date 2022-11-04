Daily Horoscope: November 5, 2022

The moon is in Aries today, inspiring enthusiasm, spontaneity, and boosted confidence! Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 6:22 PM, which could find us intrigued by something unusual… Our typical preferences might be uninspiring to us at this time. We can feel especially perturbed by smothering behavior, and relationships that don’t highlight freedom and flexibility may be left behind. Surprising news could be shared, the status quo challenged. Our priorities have shifted, values are explored.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Read your monthly horoscope for November!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon is in your zodiac sign today, Aries, encouraging you to focus on connecting with, and caring for, your feelings and your general wellbeing! Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you taking a radical new approach to finances.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and rest, but there may be much on your mind as your ruling planet Venus, now in Scorpio, opposes Uranus, which is currently in your sign. You might be itching to break free from a limiting arrangement, craving some adventure and novelty!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Aries can find you focused on your social life today, Gemini, but unexpected shifts may pop up in your schedule as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. Keep your plans flexible!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You may be focused on your career today as the moon in Aries. Venus in fellow water sign Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, finding some drama and excitement bubbling up in your social life. Unexpected thrills may arrive! Unusual ideas could be shared. You might be reconsidering your values.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries inspires adventure, and can find you traveling or studying an inspiring topic. Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, and you may reach a crossroads in your career or your personal life, as you examine your values.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon is in Aries, which can find you and your partners touching base about money. You may be settling a debt. Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, perhaps bringing surprising news or an unexpected invitation your way.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in your opposite sign Aries lights up the relationship sector of your chart, inspiring connection and communication. A new approach to finances can be explored as your ruling planet Venus, currently in Scorpio, opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Aries can find you reorganizing your schedule and tackling your to-do list. Venus in your zodiac sign, Scorpio, opposes Uranus in Taurus, and you may be taking a new approach to your relationships as you reassess your desires and values.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, which can find you navigating shake ups in your schedule. Keep your plans flexible!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your focus is on your home and family life as the moon moves through Aries. Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, which may find drama popping up in your social life! Unexpected thrills could arrive. You might be craving something different than your usual go-to’s in pleasure and creativity.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Communication can get a boost as the moon moves through Aries! Venus in Scorpio opposes your ruling planet Uranus, now in Taurus, finding you undergoing shake-ups at home and in your career goals as you reassess what’s truly important to you.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You can be reflecting on themes like wealth and comfort as the moon moves through Aries. Venus in fellow water sign Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you learning something surprising. Small minds are especially unappealing to you at this time.