Daily Horoscope: November 5, 2023

The moon in Leo’s clash with the sun in Scorpio marks the last quarter moon. Our heart’s energies are turning inward as the nights are getting longer. We may feel dramatic emotional shifts throughout the day as the moon repetitively clashes with Mars in Scorpio and Uranus in Taurus at 12:00 PM and 9:11 PM, respectively.

We’re feeling the sun setting in different aspects of our lives and this is a pivotal moment when choice can easily be forgotten or overlooked in the face of transformative changes. Support arrives by redirecting attention inward, away from excessive external measurements of success and control.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Friction between the moon in Leo and the sun and Mars in Scorpio signals cozy, intimate moments! Sacrifices might need to be made, but pleasure comes from sharing something special with partners or lovers at this time. You could also be entertained with extra-tender loving moments with your children, if you have them.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Snuggling and sharing humor with your innermost circle are on the agenda as the moon in Leo runs into friction with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. Partners or those you wish to share more proximity with could also need some extra emotional support; it might be a good time to share something silly to laugh some stress away together.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your schedule could run into some hiccups today as the moon in Leo clashes with the sun and Mars in Scorpio, though these mishaps could be a blessing in disguise, offering you some extra cushion and space to take care of other needs. The Leo moon is a more creative and expressive time for you, though you might feel a little stifled by a jam-packed agenda with so much coming down the pipeline in Scorpio season. Stagnant energy can be freed up with a bit of creative expression.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The desire to give freely and do as you wish feels palpably urgent as the moon in Leo clashes with the sun and Mars in Scorpio, though you might feel conflicted that you can’t have your cake and eat it too. Regardless of whether you choose to offer your resources to someone, splurge on something fun, or pass up an opportunity to relish in some free time, you won’t regret enjoying yourself in the moment. Don’t let that moment pass you by!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might crave more validation and proximity as the moon in Leo clashes with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. Touch base with loved ones and ask for a few words of love to carry with you in your moments of separation, if immediacy is not available. Unexpected opportunities that support your calling or professional goals may arise as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Leo’s clash with the sun and Mars in Scorpio nudges you to pepper in rest and downtime whenever you can. Scorpio season is a period when your mind is full and you’re extra prolific, though this transit reminds you the importance of stillness and replenishment of the imagination. Leave some energy for your dream state and let some things get worked out there.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Friends and allies may present you with gifts or tender-loving attention while the moon is in Leo, though its clash with the sun and Mars in Scorpio can also point to your feelings about worthiness or the capacity to receive such kindness. Try not to read too deeply into generous acts and instead, see if you can accept a few drops of love (if it’s too hard to take it all in at once).

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Matters of power and influence may come up for discussion as the moon in Leo clashes with the sun and Mars in your sign, Scorpio. You might notice a discrepancy between your public image, or the perception of a professional project, and the way you navigate the world in real life. Initiatives to increase independence and autonomy over your cultivated path could call for firm negotiation now.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A yearning to capture the essence of an awe-inspiring and mystifying subject could be met with restrictions from gate-keeping as the moon in Leo clashes with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. The moon’s time in Leo brings the passion to research, explore, and spill light on highly coveted knowledge, though its tension with the sun and Mars signals you might have to put in more time—like a waiting game—before you’re granted more access to and trust with obscured knowledge. Your perspectives are undergoing a transformation!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might wish to share something very special or intimate with someone as the moon is in Leo, though its clash with the sun and Mars in Scorpio signals that you may also be more adamant about communicating clear boundaries with friends and others in your social circle.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Strong chemistry is sparked within your partnerships as the moon in Leo squares off with the sun and Mars in Scorpio. Passion is stirred within personal and professional relationships and you might feel more inspired to break away from the past to carve your own way as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Discussions about the culture and mission of your workplace could come up while the moon is in Leo, though its friction with the sun and Mars in Scorpio signals there might be misconceptions or clashing perspectives to navigate. The center of attention might need to be redirected to support team morale and promote practicing what is preached.