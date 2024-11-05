Daily Horoscope: November 5, 2024

Yesterday’s celestial influence continues on into today as Venus conjoins with the waxing crescent Moon under Sagittarius. This conjunction also directly opposes Jupiter retrograde, flying across the cosmos in Gemini. Finally, the Venus-Moon combination forms a harmonious trine with Chiron retrograde, a dwarf planet governing our emotional soft spots, currently in Aries. There is plenty of astrological action in the works, and besides the arduous opposition between Venus-Moon and Jupiter, most of these alignments seem overwhelmingly positive. Challenges that do arise promise to be offset by a trine between the ego-driven Sun and the cosmic disciplinarian, Saturn retrograde, under Scorpio and Pisces, respectively.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As the square between your ruling planet, Mars, and Haumea continues, so, too, does the trine between the former planet and Mercury. With the connection between your conscious and subconscious at a notably weak point, now might be a good time to lean on the advice and guidance of those around you, Aries. There is merit in following instead of leading.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus’ conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon promotes emotional action, a celestial push further bolstered by your ruling planet’s trine with Chiron retrograde. Experiences from your past are starting to bubble up to the surface again. As tempting as it might be to run away from them, the stars urge you to reconsider. What could this teach you or someone else?

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Mars’ harmonious trine coinciding with an opposition between Jupiter retrograde and a Venus-Moon conjunction under your sign and Sagittarius makes for an interesting celestial forecast. It’s time to take matters of love or finances into your own hands. Don’t wait around for someone else to handle it, Gemini. Indeed, you’re as capable as anyone of handling these obstacles.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon’s potent conjunction with Venus under Sagittarius calls you to let your convictions and principles guide the way. Despite how it might feel in the moment, you aren’t stuck in any one pattern or life path. This lunar phase encourages action and forward-thinking. With Jupiter retrograde in the mix, it’d be wise to prepare for surprises now.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

It looks like clear skies ahead, Leo. The two most notable alignments in your forecast are positive. First, your ruling celestial body, the Sun, forms a trine with Saturn retrograde. Plus, Mars locks into the same aspect with communicative Mercury under your domain and Sagittarius. Mental clarity and problem-solving skills (and the motivation to solve them) are at an all-time high.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With Mercury and Mars flying in an auspicious trine under Leo and Sagittarius, the stars offer a much-needed boost of mental and emotional awareness today. The cosmos seems to be giving you the green light to speak your mind as you see fit. Just remember that in doing so, you must prepare to give others room to process what you said.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus forms a conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon under Sagittarius, encouraging you to act on your emotions with confidence. With Jupiter retrograde forming a direct opposition to this conjunction, you might not get the entirety of your desired outcome. But in either case, you’ve spoken your mind, and that’s a good thing. Don’t underestimate the benefits of living your truth, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun and Saturn retrograde’s harmonious trine continues under your sign and Pisces, bringing with it a sense of emotional stability. Under the influence of this positive alignment, tying up loose ends in relationships or professional endeavors becomes easier. Achieving inner peace doesn’t necessarily mean solving every problem around you, Scorpio. It is okay (and necessary) to pick your battles carefully.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The direct opposition between Jupiter retrograde and Venus continues today with the addition of the waxing crescent Moon in conjunction with the latter planet. The universe is laying out its cards on the table. Waiting for another hand isn’t a viable option, Sagittarius. It’s time to dedicate your mental energy to playing the hand in front of you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Sun continues its auspicious trine with Saturn retrograde under Scorpio and Pisces, respectively, bringing with it a sense of emotional stability and calm. Rather than looking for ways to fill this downtime, try to enjoy it, Capricorn. There will be plenty of fires to put out later. There’s no need to rush the process by starting some of your own.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

In addition to boosting creativity and strengthening imagination, the ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, and Neptune retrograde brings a healthy skepticism of tradition, authority, or other social rigidities. In appropriate amounts, rebellion can be a good thing, Aquarius. Best-case scenario, your second look yields no new discoveries. But on the off chance it does, why not try?

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Inner peace is hard enough to achieve on its own. Don’t make it even more difficult by placing the responsibility of others’ contentment on your shoulders, Pisces. Saturn retrograde and the Sun’s harmonious trine under your sign and Scorpio signals a return to inner stability, while a sextile between Neptune and Uranus retrograde pushes back against unhealthy expectations and traditions.

Pisces monthly horoscope

