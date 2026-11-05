Daily Horoscope: November 5, 2026

After two days of to-do lists, the mood turns soft and social. The Moon glides into Libra this morning, stargazer, and everyone wants good company and a little beauty in their day. By early afternoon, it opposes Neptune, which puts a dreamy filter over people and plans. Flirt and daydream all you want, but wait a few days before judging anyone’s character. A trine to Pluto keeps conversations honest beneath all that sweetness, and Uranus livens up the evening with last-minute invitations you’ll want to accept. Mercury and the Sun are still glowing from yesterday’s big meetup, too. Fall hard for the moment, just don’t sign a lease on a fantasy.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

A shy coworker could use your backup today. Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars makes you braver than usual, Aries, and Mars’s strengthening sextile to Venus puts that courage to kind use. Speak up when their idea gets talked over in the meeting. Give them credit by name in front of everyone. Loyalty like that makes you the person everyone wants on their team.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Bare walls have had their moment. Mars’s growing sextile to Venus gives you the energy to make your space beautiful, Taurus, and Jupiter’s sextile to Venus still makes splurges feel lucky. Hang the art that’s been leaning against the closet for months. Buy the plant or the good lamp. Home should feel like a hug, and you decide how warm it gets.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Fresh plans need a test drive, so take yours out tonight. Mercury’s meetup with the Sun is still glowing, Gemini, and your head feels clearer than it has in weeks. The Moon trines Uranus in your sign this evening, adding a spark of spontaneity. Pitch the idea to a friend over drinks and see how it holds up. Their reaction tells you a lot.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Caretakers need caretaking, too. The Moon opposes Neptune this afternoon, Cancer, leaving you extra tender and easily drained by other people’s needs. A trine to Pluto soon after helps you admit what you need. Let your partner or best friend handle dinner tonight. Accept the help without apologizing. The Moon’s trine to Uranus this evening turns the night playful and light.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Epiphanies go stale if you just sit on them. Mercury’s meetup with the Sun is still glowing, Leo, so the answer you got yesterday is fresh and ready to use. Turn it into one concrete step before the weekend. Make the call or sign up for the class. Bold beginnings suit you, and future you is going to brag about today.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Good enough is a perfectly fine finish line today. The Moon slips out of your sign this morning, Virgo, taking some of the pressure with it, while Mercury’s meetup with the Sun leaves your mind calmer than usual. Send the draft at ninety percent and stop polishing. Most people won’t notice the last ten percent anyway. Spend the saved time on something fun.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Dusty sketchbooks and neglected guitars want some love today. The Moon enters your sign this morning and opposes dreamy Neptune by afternoon, Libra, flooding you with creative inspiration. Venus’s sextiles to Jupiter and Mars add luck and drive to whatever you make. Skip the pressure to be good at it. Make something pretty just because you can, then show it off.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Secrets find their way to you today, and you’re the right person to keep them. The Moon trines Pluto this afternoon, Scorpio, so a friend or coworker opens up about something heavy. Pluto’s sextile to Saturn makes you the steady one in the conversation. Listen without fixing. Share a story of your own if it helps. Trust is your most valuable currency.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Beginner status suits you better than you’d guess. Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars gives you the guts to try something completely new, Sagittarius, and its lingering sextile to Venus makes the learning curve feel fun. Sign up for the language class or the pottery workshop down the street. Laugh at your first clumsy attempts. Every expert you admire started out wobbly, too.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Tedious tasks are ready for retirement. Uranus’s sextile to retrograde Saturn shows you smarter ways to handle the chores that eat up your week, Capricorn, and Pluto’s sextile to Saturn helps the new system stick. Automate the bill payments. Set up the template you keep rebuilding from scratch. Every hour you win back goes straight toward the work you actually love.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Weirdness is winning today, so lean all the way in. The Moon in charming Libra trines Uranus retrograde this evening, Aquarius, making your quirks extra magnetic. The odd joke gets a big laugh, and the offbeat outfit gets compliments. Uranus’s sextile to Saturn helps you trust your own taste. The crowd likes you best unfiltered, so give them the full show.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Rose-colored glasses come standard today. The Moon opposes Neptune at full strength this afternoon, Pisces, making crushes look flawless and wild plans look foolproof. Enjoy the swoon. Write the poem, make the playlist, and let your imagination run. Hold off on big promises until the weekend, though. The Moon’s trine to Pluto keeps your gut honest when you need it.

Pisces monthly horoscope