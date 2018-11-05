Daily Horoscope: November 6, 2018

The sun makes a harmonious connection with Neptune at 1:41 AM, creating a wonderfully romantic and creative energy for healing. The moon in Libra meets Venus retrograde at 3:19 AM, asking us to get in touch with our needs before the moon enters passionate Scorpio at 8:02 AM. The moon opposes Uranus at 8:03 AM, bringing surprises. Uranus reenters Aries at 1:50 PM, sending unexpected changes our way. The moon connects with Saturn at 5:39 PM, encouraging us to have and enforce boundaries.



All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

A lovely, romantic energy flows today, Scorpio! It’s a wonderful time to flirt with your crush or to make art. The moon enters your sign, making it the perfect time to pamper yourself. Uranus reenters Aries, firing you up to get things accomplished.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your intuitive abilities are boosted today, Sagittarius, and you find yourself letting go of old baggage you’ve been hauling around for too long. The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to go deep within yourself. Unexpected fun arrives as Uranus reenters Aries.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a beautiful day for a heart-to-heart conversation, Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to connect with your friends. Changes in your home take place as Uranus reenters Aries.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Creativity flows beautifully in your work today, Aquarius. The moon enters Scorpio, finding you reflecting on your career path and your reputation. Your ruling planet Uranus reenters Aries, bringing surprising news your way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun connects with your ruling planet Neptune and the moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, finding you in an especially adventurous mood—your psychic abilities are also amplified! Uranus reenters Aries, shaking things up in your financial life.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Electric Uranus reenters your sign, Aries, asking you to take some risks! It’s a powerful day to let go of the past. The moon enters Scorpio, asking you to connect with your deepest emotions.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

A lovely, healing energy flows in your relationships today, Taurus. The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the partnership sector of your chart. Your intuition is heightened as Uranus reenters Aries.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

A wonderfully creative energy flows at work today, Gemini! The moon enters Scorpio, finding you in a busy mood, eager to tackle your chores. Uranus reenters Aries, bringing excitement to your social life.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s energy is creative, flirtatious, and fun. Fantasies are coming true, Cancer! The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to be naughty. Exciting shifts are taking place in your career, too.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

A healing energy is in the air today, Leo, encouraging you to let go of old emotional baggage. The moon enters Scorpio, finding you focused on your home and family. Unexpected adventures are on the way thanks to Uranus reentering Aries.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a lovely day for communication and understanding in your relationships, Virgo. The moon enters Scorpio, boosting your mental acuity. You’re taking risks and stepping into the unknown!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your creative talents are shining today, Libra! The moon’s entry into Scorpio finds you focused on money. Shake-ups in your relationships arrive as Uranus reenters your opposite sign Aries.

