Daily Horoscope: November 6, 2020

Mercury clashes with Saturn at 4:12 AM, and we’re reflecting on the communication obstacles that have taken place over the last few weeks of Mercury retrograde. Things are still moving slowly, and a heavy, frustrating energy is in the air—but if we stay focused and responsible, we can make the best of it! The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune at 4:14 AM, boosting our intuitive and creative abilities. The moon opposes Jupiter at 11:01 AM, Pluto at 12:41 AM, and Saturn at 7:52 PM, creating a confrontational atmosphere! We’re pressed to talk things out as the moon clashes with Mercury at 8:27 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Things are frustrating when it comes to communication, but it’s crucial to stay focused: A monumental shift will take place if you can get over this last hump! You can do it, dear Aries!

Taurus

You’re feeling frustrated that you can’t find the information you need. Things won’t always been this way! The moon in Cancer helps you along with communication, even though there’s a heavy atmosphere today.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury is finally done with its retrograde, but you hit some last communication bumps as it squares off with Saturn today. The moon in Cancer helps you sort out financial issues.

Cancer

Intense emotions come up today, and you’re confronting things in your relationships as the moon in your sign finds you no longer capable of pretending you feel any way than you actually do. Communication delays take place, but things will get sorted out.

Leo

You’re in a sleepy mood as the moon moves through Cancer. It’s a difficult day to plan your schedule as chatty Mercury clashes with obstructive Saturn. Take it slow and catch up on rest.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Saturn, finding you hitting the same roadblocks you’ve been trying to navigate over the last few weeks: Will you finally overcome them? Stay focused and pace yourself. Things are moving slowly, but it won’t always be like this. You’re gathering important information now.

Libra

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on your career: You’re eagerly working toward a better future for yourself, as you don’t want to relive the past. Communications are slow today, so find ways to stay focused!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, encouraging you to keep an open mind, but stressful communications may take place as people are in an argumentative mood. Mercury clashes with Saturn, finding things moving slowly.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on the past today. Give yourself some closure. Communication planet Mercury clashes with Saturn, urging you to sort out your finances and set a budget.

Capricorn

It’s an intense yet transformative moment in your relationships. It’s time to release the past and try something new. Communications are moving slowly as Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Saturn; stay focused.

Aquarius

Communication planet Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, making for a difficult and slow day. Stay focused, present, and mature. The moon in Cancer asks you to reflect on how you can best nourish yourself at this time. Do something loving for your body.

Pisces

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer brings some sweetness your way despite how frustrating communication may be as Mercury clashes with Saturn. Obstacles are confronted, but it’s nothing new: You’ve been dealing with these issues for weeks. It won’t always be this way!

