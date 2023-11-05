Daily Horoscope: November 6, 2023

We’re feeling emotionally stimulated and secretive as the moon in Leo clashes with Mercury in Scorpio at 2:25 AM. We might catch glimpses of festering fears that keep us stuck in the waking world while moving through dream states, offering the opportunity to name and face what ails us.

Layers of complex feelings are unraveling and relationships are reconfigured as Venus in Virgo mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:38 AM. Values are being reshaped and we’re freeing ourselves up for more love and genuine connection. The moon enters Virgo at 2:39 PM, encouraging focus and attuned sensitivity.

The moon sits opposite Saturn in Pisces at 3:42 PM and we might feel saddled with emotional labor or in need of extra support as we tend to heavy obligations. Remember to ask for help before assuming you have to carry everything on your own! Emotional receptivity inspires us to communicate in creative and expressive ways as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces at 8:37 PM.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Conversations about how to reach work goals more efficiently could come up as Venus in Virgo mingles with Pluto in Capricorn. A work project or health endeavor receives extra attention through collaborative routines or joint efforts as the moon enters Virgo. Mercury in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces and you’re shedding old truths that no longer resonate.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Inspiration to get more connected with nature or with your own sensual nature arises as Venus in Virgo mingles with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon’s entrance into Virgo signals that this could be a lovely time to go on an outdoorsy date or enjoy an undistracted walk with a partner or close friend to soak in some serenity. Mercury in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces and you might feel renewed by some playful aggression with a close friend or partner.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus in Virgo mingles with Pluto in Capricorn and your awareness of inheritances, including emotional and physical patterns of health, are deepening. The moon enters Virgo and you’re connecting the dots between your body’s intelligence and old memories it has stored. It’s a supportive time to tie up loose ends and get out of a rut. Your ruling planet Mercury in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces and obstacles are cleared from your path.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Intriguing ideas are exchanged as Venus in Virgo mingles with Pluto in Capricorn. Curiosities can lead down some fascinating rabbit holes and partners may have some rich perspectives to share. The moon enters Virgo and you’re finding ways to express and articulate your sense of pleasure. Mercury in Scorpio aligns with Neptune in Pisces and you’re feeling liberated to try new things. It’s a lovely time to connect to your sense of wonder and the magic of possibility!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn and you’re invited to notice which desires and values genuinely resonate. This is a fruitful time to contemplate honest preferences versus what you’ve been taught to want. Family ruptures or pain that’s been passed down seeks recognition and integration as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces. Opportunities to release psychic suffering on a preverbal or ancestral level can come up as you realize the origin and lineage of your relational wounds, secrets, or baggage dates back much further than any lifetime.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You could find yourself relishing thought-provoking conversations that flirt with ideas considered taboo or otherwise suppressed as Venus in Virgo aligns with ruler of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn. This can be a powerfully restorative time when play rehabilitates feelings of shame and transforms your capacity to securely navigate intimate attachments. The moon enters your sign, Virgo, and you’re busy with a lot of messages, or sinking your teeth into an enthralling read. Mercury in Scorpio mingles with Neptune in Pisces and connections with your partners can feel transcendent.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might be releasing yourself from unwanted habits or self-imposed judgements that you’ve developed as Venus in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. It may feel like your sense of self-worth is undergoing an alchemical process, transitioning from a state of delicacy to something more rooted and resilient. Mercury in Scorpio mingles with Neptune and you may be changing your mind about what you want, or making some changes to your lifestyle.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re in good company as Venus in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Your sense of belonging and attachment to those in your social circle, or to a cause you’re devoted to, substantiates a highly coveted community. Fantasy and romance inspire you to have courage, exchange stories, or express yourself in more imaginative ways as Mercury in Scorpio mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Embracing versatility could lead to rewards and recognition for a role that you’ve dedicated a lot of thought and focus to, as Venus in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Virgo and you might feel inspired to get crafty, tapping your imagination for fresh ideas that can further support your calling or professional path. You may discover different routes to success. Moments of suffering and past adversities could transform into precious gems of wisdom as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus in Virgo mingles with Pluto in Capricorn and you could find common ground with friends or members of your social circle that possess dynamic views and the prowess to surmount wide-reaching problems influencing your community. Powerful, moving conversations take place as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces. Toxic cultural norms or ideals might be called out, providing learning moments.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Certain bonds that have influenced your life’s direction could be loosening as Venus in Virgo aligns with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn. You might be shaking free of inherited values or ideas that were never really meant for you, liberating your heart and mind to live life on your own terms! Mercury in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces and you’re met with support from family, perhaps even an ancestor, to follow your own path.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Relationships can deepen in a spiritually aligned way as Venus in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn. The moon enters Virgo and partners or close friends share intimate points of view that deepen your relationship. Foreign affairs or moving philosophical perspectives can encourage you to find your voice with a thought-provoking message as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces.