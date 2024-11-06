Daily Horoscope: November 6, 2024

Two challenging squares dominate the Zodiac’s celestial forecast today, conjuring obstacles regarding our intuition, repeated behaviors, and past hurt. First, a square between Mars and Haumea under Leo and Scorpio, respectively, increases the chances of acting impulsively or rashly. Emotional outbursts or hasty decision-making become more likely. Meanwhile, the same aspect between Chiron retrograde and Ceres under Aries and Capricorn suggests the lessons we’ve learned from previous lessons aren’t sticking—or, at the very least, we’re choosing to ignore them for some reason. The cosmos offers a critical reminder that the immediate satisfaction of acting on your emotional impulses is a minor blip compared to the long-lasting consequences they might bring.

Read your horoscope for the week

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ placement in Leo during its square with Haumea turns up the emotional heat. Mars and Leo’s energy tend to exacerbate the other, making it all the more tempting to say whatever is on your mind sans filter. With Haumea in Scorpio, our ability (or inability) to listen to our inner voice could have long-lasting ramifications within social dynamics.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, continues its fortuitous trine with Chiron retrograde. Positive alignments with a vulnerable dwarf planet like Chiron indicate an opportunity to transform negative experiences into positive ones. You can’t change what’s happened to you in the past. But you can protect yourself or others from it happening again, Taurus. Don’t waste the opportunity while it’s here.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Sagittarius’ principle-driven, fiery energy plays a substantial role in your celestial forecast today. Not only does the direct opposition between Jupiter retrograde and Venus continue in your sign and Sagittarius. But the latter celestial domain also currently houses your ruling planet, Mercury. Standing up for your beliefs is difficult, but it’s no less challenging than letting others decide them for you.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body, the Moon, forms a waxing crescent as it flies through Capricorn today. This lunar phase is already naturally action-oriented. Under the influence of pragmatic and hard-working Capricorn, the stars provide a much-needed boost of motivation to tackle challenging projects or other obligations. There’s no time like the present to get started on these goals, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun continues its harmonious trine with Saturn retrograde, fortifying resolve in the face of hardships and pushing you over hurdles that pop up along your life path. Still, you’d be wise to keep a close watch on the square between Mars and Haumea under your sign and Scorpio. Burning bridges isn’t necessarily the solution to overcoming these obstacles, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s transit through Sagittarius shifts mental focus toward principles and beliefs. As the waxing crescent Moon flies through Capricorn, emotional matters become more pragmatic. Don’t be so quick to brush off the sentimental as superfluous, Virgo. The cosmos works in a balance between light and dark, positive and negative, emotional and logical. Indeed, one ceases to exist without the other.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A trine between your ruling planet, Venus, and Eris and Chiron retrograde under Aries points toward transforming a negative into a positive. No experience, no matter how disheartening, is ever a loss, Libra. The stars urge you to consider how recent events can guide you toward a more stable path that helps you or others avoid similar pitfalls in the future.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A challenging square between Mars and Haumea under Leo and your celestial domain ramps up sentimentality for better or worse. Emotions can be helpful guides, but Mars’ fiery energy makes it more likely that these feelings will start to take over your logical side. A few moments of reflection before choosing your words or actions can make all the difference.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The tough exterior you’ve built around your vulnerable soft spots isn’t always as protective as you think, Sagittarius. While your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, stands off with Venus, the latter planet also forms a harmonious trine with Chiron retrograde. The cosmos makes the proper priority clear. If you want to heal from this pain, you’ll have to acknowledge it first.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Sun’s trine with Saturn retrograde is accompanied by the waxing crescent Moon’s transit through your celestial domain. The positive aspect between your ruling celestial planet and the ego-driven Sun brings with it greater stability and level-headedness. Use this cosmic energy while it’s here, Capricorn. Tie up loose ends where applicable, resolve open-ended conflict, or get a headstart on pressing obligations.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde’s ongoing trine with Pluto is brewing great change in a broader, global sense. During these tumultuous times, solidifying your beliefs and values becomes all the more critical. Without these convictions, you become more susceptible to the whims of others. You owe it to yourself to stand firm in your truth. Only you can determine what that is.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Spiritual awakenings can be and often are uncomfortable. As Neptune retrograde and Pluto’s favorable sextile continues, overarching ideas about life, love, and freedom move to the front of mind. Give yourself grace while you acclimate to these transitions. Being hard on yourself during personal and social upheaval won’t speed up the process. In fact, it’s far more likely to do the opposite, Pisces.

