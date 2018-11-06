Daily Horoscope: November 7, 2018

The moon in Scorpio connects with imaginative Neptune at 8:31 AM, inspiring a creative morning atmosphere. The new moon in Scorpio arrives at 11:02 AM, and with it, an opportunity for a fresh start. Scorpio is the sign of transformation, and changes are taking place! The moon connects with power planet Pluto at 6:06 PM, asking us to have courage during these changes. Though things feel uncertain, help is available to you—if you need it, ask for it!

All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Scorpio! A fresh start is here and you can feel it in your bones. Everything about you is undergoing an evolution. An important insight arrives this evening.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’ve seen so much of the world and have read so many books, Sagittarius! But what have you been doing to tap into your inner wisdom and connect to your inner voice? Today’s new moon in Scorpio asks you to listen to the messages your spirit has for you.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s new moon in water sign Scorpio brings a new beginning to your social life, Capricorn. Intense conversations are had today, especially about what the future will bring!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The new moon in Scorpio activates the sector of your chart that rules your public life, career, and reputation—a fresh start around these themes is coming your way, but you must follow your intuition to make the most of this energy!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s new moon in fellow water sign Scorpio brings you a new life philosophy, Pisces. While you might not be able to see them now, amazing new opportunities are coming your way.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today’s new moon in Scorpio brings a new beginning in your intimate relationships, and finds you paying off old debts and wiping the slate clean financially. On an emotional level, you’re letting go of old wounds.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

If change scares you, Taurus, don’t think of it as change but a fresh start—which is exactly what this new moon in your opposite sign Scorpio will bring to your relationships.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You can’t help multitasking, Gemini! If you’re feeling overloaded with chores, today’s new moon in Scorpio will help you get organized. Perhaps it’s time to step back from a responsibility—or perhaps it’s time to implement in a new, healthy routine!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s new moon in fellow water sign Scorpio begins a new cycle in your love life and in your creative endeavors. A deep, intense conversation takes place in your partnerships!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Just because you love the spotlight doesn’t mean you aren’t a private person, Leo. Today’s new moon in Scorpio finds you reconnecting with your home and family.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Communication is super important to you, Virgo, even though starting a conversation isn’t always the easiest thing for you to do. The moon in Scorpio brings a fresh start around communication, and helps you calm your mind…that is, if you don’t insist on over-thinking things today! Let it all go.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You bend over backwards for the people in your life—even the people you can’t stand! It’s a Libra thing. But sometimes, you want to be the one getting spoiled. Today’s new moon in Scorpio brings a fresh start around money, self-worth, and the ways you value your time and energy.

