Daily Horoscope: November 7, 2020

The moon enters Leo at 2:18 AM, encouraging us to celebrate all the love in our lives! Make time to share your talents with the world. Unexpected events take place as the moon clashes with Uranus at 5:49 PM, and opportunities for more flexibility, independence, or change are available.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

You’re in the mood to celebrate as the moon enters fellow fire sign Leo. You haven’t been having that much fun lately, and you’re ready to let loose! You’re in a spontaneous mood as the moon clashes with Uranus—be smart about how you spend your money.

Taurus

Your focus shifts to your home and family as the moon enters Leo—but you’re not concerned with getting cozy today! You’re making some unexpected moves as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus.

Gemini

The moon enters fire sign Leo, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and unexpected news arrives as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus. You always keep an open mind, but today might be especially surprising!

Cancer

You attention turns to your finances as the moon enters luxurious fire sign Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth. Today, you’re surprised to discover that what’s valuable to you may not be what’s valuable to your friends.

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, Leo! Unexpected shake-ups at work may pop up, but with some flexibility, you can make some brilliant moves.

Virgo

The moon enters fire sign Leo, finding you eager to catch up on rest—but some unexpected communications may come your way. If you need more time to yourself, make it known!

Libra

The moon enters Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and surprising things take place today as the moon clashes with Uranus. Don’t let drama distract you from what’s important.

Scorpio

Your attention is on your career today as the moon enters proud fire sign Leo—but shake-ups in your relationships also demand your focus as the moon clashes with Uranus. It’s time for a change! Keep an open mind.

Sagittarius

You’re in an adventurous mood, eager to break out of your routine as the moon enters fellow fire sign Leo. But keep your plans flexible, as unexpected shake-ups in your schedule could take place as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Capricorn

Many changes are taking place today, Capricorn. It’s a powerful time to get closure as the moon enters Leo. The moon clashes with Uranus, bringing unexpected shifts in your creative collaborations and intimate relationships. Reflect on what you need—what you realize might surprise you.

Aquarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, finding you focused on your relationships. Changes at home and in your personal life are taking place as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Uranus. You’re needing more independence.

Pisces

Getting organized feels difficult today—unexpected things pop up as the moon enters Leo and clashes with wildcard Uranus. Keep your plans flexible!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.