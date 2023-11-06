Daily Horoscope: November 7, 2023

The vibe is diligent and focused as the moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 10:43 AM and connects with the sun in Scorpio at 9:54 PM. Our awareness is more grounded and our minds more shrewd. It’s a great time to be curious!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, finding you in a productive mood. Perhaps it’s a good time to organize, declutter, or donate items you no longer need.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in your sign and you’re inspired to connect and create in good company. You might enjoy a date with partners or specially planned activity with children, if you have them. Romance and bonding time are on your mind once the moon harmonizes with the sun in Scorpio.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, finding you focused on domestic affairs and solitude. This is a supportive time to quiet outside distractions and get into a diligent rhythm.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Inspiring conversations are keeping you mentally stimulated as the moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. A chat or message from friends could motivate you to think more creatively. You might feel absorbed in an artistic project or a captivating read as the moon links up with the sun in Scorpio. Romantic feelings could also be revealed.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus and you’re feeling appreciated for the work and care you offer others. Discussions about values and priorities come up as the moon links up with the sun in Scorpio. Relatives could have more sway over or impact on your financial decisions now.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon is in your sign connecting with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring you to consider new perspectives. You can feel more curious and investigative as the moon connects with the sun in Scorpio. Make sure you have time to go down those rabbit holes you find! You can always bookmark them for later.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Finances and bills are at the top of your mind as the moon in Virgo mingles with Jupiter in Taurus and connects with the sun in Scorpio. A lot of your psychic energy might be going toward strategizing financial priorities and moving money around to keep things flowing, though this might also be exhausting! You may need to prioritize sleep and rest to avoid burnout.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You could find yourself feeding off the energy of your social circle as the moon in Virgo mingles with Jupiter in Taurus and the sun in Scorpio. Inspiring conversations lead you to feel closer to friends or partners, as well as deepen your self-awareness.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re working hard behind the scenes as the moon in Virgo links up with Jupiter in Taurus and the sun in Scorpio. The details of a professional project could be tedious, though they might also feel like a meditative activity. The minutiae you go into and the lengths you go to might not be as obvious to others at first glance, but it doesn’t mean you haven’t earned a rest. Go with the flow and rest as needed.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A movement or aspiration that you’re faithful to can inspire creative ideas as the moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus and the sun in Scorpio. It’s a supportive time to network and connect with deep, inquisitive thinkers.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus and the sun in Scorpio, lending you the vigor and austerity to see a shared goal to completion, regardless of the sacrifices required.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Meaningful connections abound as the moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus and the sun in Scorpio. Relationships, both romantic and platonic, can inspire you to have a far-sighted perspective. A long-distance trip or an educational endeavor could be on the horizon.