Daily Horoscope: November 7, 2024

The waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Ceres under Capricorn today. Dwarf planet Ceres governs our sense of nurture—what we need to feel safe and how we might return that feeling to those around us. Under the influence of this action-oriented lunar phase, the stars call us to take actionable steps toward stability and peace. Of course, this is often easier said than done. Remember that even small changes can make a dramatic impact. With Jupiter retrograde in full swing, the opportunity for surprise is still swirling around the cosmos. In opposition to Venus, Jupiter’s shake-ups will likely center around love, self-esteem, finances, or a combination of the three.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus and Eris’ auspicious trine under Sagittarius and your celestial domain makes an interesting complement to the ongoing Jupiter retrograde. Eris governs rebellious spirits and pushback against the status quo, while Venus influences love, self-esteem, and finances. Perhaps it’s time to entertain the notion that there’s a better way of doing things, Aries. At the very least, you should try.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus forms a fortuitous trine with Eris retrograde under Sagittarius and Aries, two fire-ruled signs that favor a more emotional approach than you’re typically used to. Don’t be so quick to brush off these feelings just because they’re different. Your stubborn streak lends itself nicely to a healthy dose of rebellion if wielded wisely. You’re on the right track.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet’s transit through Sagittarius drives up passion, principle, and aspirations. With communicative Mercury in the mix, the connection between your goals and the actions needed to meet them becomes stronger. Follow this motivation, Gemini. Daydreams are an important first step, but it doesn’t stop there. There is more work to do, and the stars are pushing you to do it.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon’s conjunction with Ceres places a strong emotional emphasis on stability, nurturing, and a peaceful home life. Now is a good time to identify areas in your most intimate environments that are causing you undue stress and work toward minimizing or removing their influence altogether. Under this action-oriented lunar phase, the stars provide extra motivation for the task.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Scorpio’s influence on the ego-driven Sun offers a low-key alternative to your typically flamboyant way of doing things. Paired with an auspicious trine between the Sun and Saturn retrograde, the stars seem to be backing you up as you try out these new techniques and approaches. You don’t need to broadcast every move you make to the world, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With Mercury flying through Sagittarius, foresight increases, allowing you to navigate the path between ideation and fruition more swiftly. Try not to let your habit of second-guessing stand in your way, Virgo. How do you expect to tread the path ahead of you if you’re constantly looking backward? There will be time for reflection soon enough. Now’s the time to act.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ trine with rebellious Eris strengthens under Sagittarius and Aries, respectively, two fire signs that tend to take a more assertive approach than your go-to method. The stars offer a helpful reminder today that sometimes, it’s worth going against the grain if it means standing up for what’s right. Your emotional and financial resources are finite. Treat them as such.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun and Saturn retrograde continue their auspicious trine under your sign and Pisces, increasing sentimentality and imagination. Be wary of your knee-jerk reaction to create a wall between your emotions and others, Scorpio. The square between Mars and Haumea under Leo and your celestial domain warns of the consequences of pushing loved ones away who only want to help.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter’s ongoing opposition to Venus places your aspirational tendencies and innermost vulnerabilities at odds. Is being right worth alienating those around you? Do the rewards of success feel the same when you have no one there to enjoy it with you? The stars urge you to consider other ways to achieve your goals without exploiting others, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Ceres under your sign today, bringing an urgency around maintaining stability and peace within your innermost environments. You’ve been so busy tending to external affairs that the obligations closest to you: yourself, your family, and the home, have started to suffer as a result. It’s time to focus on these latter responsibilities.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet isn’t leaving stubborn, Earth-ruled Taurus anytime soon. The faster you make peace with this sense of grounding and stability, the easier this transition will become, Aquarius. There is plenty to explore in your immediate environment. The stars warn against letting your pride convince you that you’re too good for the reality you are in right now.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Evolution requires us to let go of certain parts of ourselves that aren’t working to make room for qualities, attributes, and behaviors that do. It’s normal, even necessary, to grieve these parts of yourself. Goodbyes are tough. But you mustn’t let this temporary sadness stand in your way of the long-term satisfaction of personal growth, Pisces. Keep your eyes on the path ahead.

