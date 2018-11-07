Daily Horoscope: November 8, 2018

The moon in Scorpio squares off with combative warrior planet Mars at 5:42 AM. Lucky Jupiter makes a big change today, entering fire sign Sagittarius! This next year will find us exploring many new places and ideas. The moon also enters Sagittarius at 1:59 PM, inspiring an optimistic mood. The moon meets Jupiter at 2:06 PM—we’re looking at the big picture.



All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Lucky planet Jupiter enters Sagittarius today, lighting up the sector of your chat that rules money and self-worth—this is a magnificent year to build your wealth and develop your talents.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your ruling planet Jupiter enters your sign today, Sagittarius! What luck! This will be an amazing year for personal growth. Many adventures and opportunities will come your way. Just watch out for your tendency to over-do things!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Jupiter, the planet of growth, enters Sagittarius today. Your next year will bring plenty of opportunities to deepen your spiritual practice, strengthen your connection to your inner-voice, and most of all, to get some rest! Take a break, Capricorn—you deserve it!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Lucky planet Jupiter enters Sagittarius today, bringing big blessings to the sector of your chart that rules your social life! Your efforts as an activist are also going to be boosted by Jupiter’s expansive energy.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your ruling planet Jupiter enters Sagittarius today, Pisces! This will be a big year for your career—your reputation is growing and many rewards are coming your way! You’re making an impact on the world.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Lucky planet Jupiter enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today! This next year will be filled with opportunities to travel, learn, and grow. You may publish something, return to school, or spend time abroad.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Jupiter enters fire sign Sagittarius today, and you’re entering a period of life when you’ll be deeply exploring intimacy and trust. This next year is a powerful time to work through old baggage and explore the unknown.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Lucky planet Jupiter enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart! Many more partnerships will develop for you in the next year.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Jupiter, the planet of expansion, enters fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you very busy. Don’t overload your calendar and resist multitasking. Plenty of work will come your way—get organized!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Jupiter enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, bringing you plenty of romance! You’ll be having lots of fun over the next year. You’re a creative person, and Jupiter in Sagittarius will provide you with a steady flow of inspiration, too.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Jupiter, the planet of growth, enters Sagittarius today, bringing blessings to the home and family sector of your chart. Your home may undergo an upgrade, you may be moving, or new members may be added to your family!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Lucky planet Jupiter enters fun fire sign Sagittarius today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your mind—expect to learn a lot over the next year! Exciting communications will come your way.

