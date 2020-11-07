Daily Horoscope: November 8, 2020

The moon in Leo connects with sweet Venus at 3:36 AM, creating an affectionate atmosphere, and connects with action planet Mars at 6:39 AM, bringing a boost of energy. We’re changing direction as the moon and sun square off at 8:46 AM.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re in the mood to have fun today as the moon moves through fellow fire sign Leo, illuminating a celebratory sector of your chart! It’s a powerful day to grow closer with a partner.

Taurus

The moon in Leo finds you focused on home and family today, and things are deepening in your relationships as you get closer in a more intimate way.

Gemini

The moon in Leo brings news your way today, Gemini, and some changes in plans may take place. Your schedule is still working itself out after last month’s Mercury retrograde.

Cancer

The moon in Leo finds you reflecting on your finances. You’re feeling ready to make an investment in something that will bring you joy—how exciting, Cancer! Have fun!

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. You’re making some changes in your home and family life today, reflecting on themes concerning security and comfort.

Virgo

Make time to catch up on rest as the moon moves through Leo. This is also a great time to reconnect with your intuition. News is coming your way, but check in with your inner voice before responding.

Libra

The moon in Leo finds you in the mood to socialize! But as you connect with friends, you’re realizing that what’s important to you might not be important to them. It’s time to get clear on your boundaries.

Scorpio

The moon in Leo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition today, and as it clashes with the sun in your sign, you’re reconsidering how to invest your time and your approach to your career.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. You’re in the mood for adventure, but it’s crucial you don’t over-extend yourself at this time. Keep your schedule light and catch up on rest.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo inspires you to get some closure today. This might mean offering an apology or paying off a debt. A corner is turned in a situation concerning a friend.

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, finding you focused on your relationships! Important discussions concerning your career and the future take place as you and your partners think about what comes next.

Pisces

The moon in Leo inspires you to kick a bad habit today. An exciting shift in your routine takes place as the moon clashes with the sun in fellow water sign Scorpio. Keep your plans flexible.

