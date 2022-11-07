Daily Horoscope: November 8, 2022

The moon in Taurus opposes Mercury in Scorpio at 5:44 AM, which may reveal intriguing information, and the lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place at 6:02 AM, encouraging determination in the face of great change! Eclipses can leave our lives looking so different from before. Ultimately, this could be a great thing, but the process of change can still be difficult. This is a powerful time to work through fears and control issues.

The moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 7:47 AM, finding us inspired to do things differently. We’re challenging old rules as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 11:20 AM. The sun meets Mercury in Scorpio at 2:51 PM, finding us understanding things in a whole new way. The moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 6:54 PM, inspiring our imaginations, and Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 9:40 PM, and we may be sharing surprising news.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The lunar eclipse in Taurus can inspire a profound shift in how you approach your finances. You could be settling a debt as the sun and Mercury meet in Scorpio. Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus, which might find you learning something surprising about money or security. It’s a powerful time to invite comfort, even luxury, to your life!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The lunar eclipse in your sign, Taurus, and it can find you reconnecting with yourself in a hugely profound way. A new conversation may be brewing in your relationships as the sun and Mercury meet in Scorpio, and the discussions you have could be quite unexpected as Mercury opposes wildcard Uranus, which is currently in your zodiac sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The lunar eclipse in Taurus can find you having especially intriguing dreams. The sun and your ruling planet Mercury meet in Scorpio, and you may be reorganizing your schedule. Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus, and you’re connecting with your inner voice in some significant and unexpected way.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The lunar eclipse in Taurus can find you taking a new approach to your social life. The sun and Mercury meet in fellow water sign Scorpio, bringing an important realization or discussion about love, creativity, and passion. Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus, finding you learning something surprising about your friendships.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The lunar eclipse in Taurus marks a significant turning point in your career or your life in the public eye. The sun and Mercury meet in Scorpio, finding you starting a new discussion concerning home, family, or your personal life. You could be making an important yet unexpected choice regarding your future as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The lunar eclipse in fellow earth sign Taurus can find you exploring unexpected new opportunities! You could be planning an important trip. The sun and your ruling planet Mercury meet in Scorpio, perhaps finding you starting a new conversation. Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus, which might bring unexpected news your way.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The lunar eclipse in Taurus can find you settling a debt or releasing a longstanding issue of some kind. The sun and Mercury meet in Scorpio, perhaps finding you discussing finances or taking a new approach to your budget. Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus, and you could be making a surprising financial choice.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

A transformation within your relationships takes place during the lunar eclipse in Taurus. You could be taking a new approach to communication and a brilliant realization could arrive as the sun and Mercury meet in your sign, Scorpio. Surprising discussions are explored with partners as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

A major change to your routine may take place during today’s lunar eclipse in Taurus. The sun and Mercury meet in Scorpio, finding your intuition feeling especially sharp. You could have intriguing dreams at this time! Shake-ups may pop up in your routine as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The lunar eclipse in fellow earth sign Taurus marks a profound shift in your love life or your creative endeavors. The sun and Mercury meet in Scorpio, bringing a new beginning to your social life. Surprising invitations may come your way as Mercury opposes Uranus Taurus. You could make unexpected decisions about what’s truly important to you.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The lunar eclipse in Taurus can find you reconnecting with, and perhaps releasing, the past in some significant way. Conversations or news about your career take place as the sun and Mercury meet in Scorpio. Mercury opposes your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, which could find you making important choices about your future, and perhaps shaking things up at home or in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The lunar eclipse in Taurus can bring a profound philosophical breakthrough. The sun and Mercury meet in fellow water sign Scorpio, perhaps bringing you news from abroad. You might be in an especially philosophical mood at this time. Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus, finding you learning or expressing something unexpected.