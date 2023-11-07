Daily Horoscope: November 8, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Mars in Scorpio at 4:29 AM and Venus enters Libra at 4:30 AM, encouraging intimacy and acts of selflessness. Relationships and social ties are supported by tact, negotiation, and graceful communication. Our values are leaning toward collaboration, art, and harmony as Venus visits its home sign of the scales.

We’re open to learning and trying new things with intention as the moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 9:40 AM. The moon sits opposite Neptune in Pisces at 5:20 PM, signaling an appetite for romance and escapism. We may feel absorbed in deep curiosity and attracted to enigmas as Mercury in Scorpio mingles with Pluto in Capricorn at 7:17 PM. It might be hard to rest until we dig up some answers or satisfy our thirst for knowledge. Our instincts are sharp, and answers are revealed as the moon links up with Mercury at 11:55 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your mind is wrapped up in all the tasks and acts of care you want to achieve for others as the moon connects with Mars in Scorpio. You may find yourself absorbed in a lot of emotional labor now, which could feel quite meaningful and romantic as Venus enters Libra, bringing more attention to the kindness and love you share in partnerships and bonded relationships. A status change or rite of passage may be unfolding as Mercury in Scorpio mingles with Pluto in Capricorn.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Self-care and attention to your daily rituals come into focus as Venus enters Libra. You might be inspired to add more beauty and thought into the routines that add quality to your life. Profound conversations and a shared devotion to something transpersonal can unfold in your relationships as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Connections abound as Venus enters Libra! You’re in a playful, perhaps even flirtatious, mood at this time. Let yourself be creative. You’re on a mission to solve some mysteries or reach a solution related to your work or health as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn. Someone with access to more resources may lend you a hand.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Balance becomes more sought after in your home and family life as Venus enters Libra. Kindness and harmony can bring inner peace today. Exchanging interests and chatting about a nice work of art, or good story may deepen bonds in your partnerships (or with your children, if you have them) as Mercury in Scorpio mingles with Pluto in Capricorn.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Harmony flows in your communications as Venus enters Libra today! People may be more talkative and friendly along your daily routes. Perhaps it’s a good time to practice the art of conversation or entertain yourself with more reading and writing. A relative or your family of choice could lend you their help or provide some insight to a personal conundrum as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your preferences, priorities, and relationship to money are receiving synchronous support as Venus enters Libra. Increased social connection and gratitude are enriching your transactional encounters, inspiring them to be more relational. Fascinating conversations are unfolding and you might be relishing some news someone shares with you as Mercury in Scorpio mingles with Pluto in Capricorn.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

After an exhausting period of transformation, solitude, and reflection, Venus comes home to your sign, Libra, arousing your connection to your body. This is a period of blossoming for you, when your capacity to relate and connect are boosted and your relationships flourish! You can be inspired to make an aggressive move to improve your financial prospects and establish more security as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Solitude could feel even more attractive than usual as Venus enters Libra. By all means, prioritize some alone time—perhaps with a partner—to rest, dream, and connect with your inner peace. An intriguing narrative is unraveling as Mercury in Scorpio mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring entertaining interpretations. It’s a great time to journal or dive into a captivating story.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus enters Libra, inspiring you to reach out and become more integrated into a community or social cause. Manifesting your hopes and dreams is all about collaborating with your network. It’s an auspicious time to connect and ask for support! Your inner sleuth is getting to work, searching for metaphorical gems in the dark as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn; you’re bound to find something now! This is a powerful and significant time to discern your preferences, priorities, and deepest desires from those that have been passed down to you through heritage and tradition.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus’s entrance into Libra marks a moment of celebration as you garner praise and attention for your dedication to your life’s path. An invitation to an exclusive circle could be in the cards as Mercury in Scorpio mingles with Pluto in Capricorn. You could find yourself in a position to command the helm of your ship, sailing directly to your dreams. Success is near!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Travel opportunities and educational pursuits could come to fruition as Venus enters fellow air sign Libra! Philosophical interests and matters of justice are opening your heart and mind during this time. You may stumble upon a gem of a resource that can change your career or life’s path as Mercury in Scorpio mingles with lord of the underworld, Pluto in Capricorn.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Fortune favors collaborative success and shared investments as Venus enters Libra. You might receive some olive branches or gestures of good faith in contractual affairs. This can also be an auspicious time to relieve yourself from debts or pay back an IOU. You might find yourself at the front of a movement, or considered a person of influence, securing promising possibilities as Mercury in Scorpio connects with Pluto in Capricorn.