Daily Horoscope: November 8, 2024

A challenging square between Venus and Neptune retrograde indicates conflict in how we express and receive love. While this certainly can mean romantic relationships, remember that the cosmos operates on much broader terms. As such, we’d be wise to keep a close watch on all kinds of connections: with our inner self, platonic bonds, and passions that lie outside of interpersonal dynamics. Under the influence of the ongoing Jupiter retrograde, ideas of what true love, happiness, and freedom look and feel like are subject to change. Go with the flow, absorb what you can, and let compassion color your thoughts, actions, and words.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The ongoing square between your ruling planet, Mars, and instinctual Haumea is joined by a direct opposition between the former planet and the waxing crescent Moon under Leo and Aquarius, respectively. If you’re unable to rely on your inner voice to lead the way, perhaps it’s time to lean on others. Don’t let your pride stand in your way, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and Jupiter’s ongoing opposition challenges pre-conceived notions of what love, stability, and happiness can look like. While it might be tempting to let your stubborn streak take over, the stars urge you to consider the very real possibility that you still have much to learn about these intimate areas of your life. This is an opportunity, not a punishment.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As challenging as the ongoing opposition between Jupiter retrograde and Venus under your sign and Sagittarius might feel, you have plenty of cosmic backup. An auspicious trine between your ruling planet, Mercury, and Saturn retrograde helps ease the challenge of these emotional and ideological revelations. You’re closer to overcoming these obstacles than your anxieties are leading you to believe, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waxing crescent Moon directly opposes Mars under Aquarius and Leo, respectively, challenging notions of our social standing and senses of self. Your experiences are not as singular as you might think, Cancer. Indeed, if you were to open up about your hardships, you will likely find that there is a broader support system available to you than you realize.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A direct opposition between Mars and the waxing crescent Moon under your sign and Aquarius indicates a high likelihood of social conflict. No one is too good to learn from others—not even you, Leo. The stars urge you to pay close attention to your immediate environment. It has more to offer in terms of personal growth than your pride believes.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a favorable sextile with the waxing crescent Moon under Sagittarius and Aquarius, respectively. These two Zodiac signs contribute to a restlessly aspirational spirit, and the positive sextile between them and your ruling planet indicates a cosmic green light forward to pursue what brings you joy and contentment. Proceed confidently, Virgo. You deserve to chase your happiness.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As Venus’ challenging square with Neptune retrograde strengthens, the stars offer a more pressing warning against falling into deceptive, rose-colored perspectives. Take care not to let your emotions or desire to please others get the best of you, Libra. Indeed, there is a way to show and share your love without inadvertently making yourself a martyr in the process.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Cognitive dissonance deepens as instinctual Haumea forms two corresponding squares under your sign. The first square you’re familiar with: Mars in Leo. But a square with the waxing crescent Moon under Aquarius is a recent addition, manifesting the consequences of your inability or unwillingness to trust your intuition. The stars urge you to have more faith in your instincts, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde eases further backward into its sextile with Chiron retrograde under Aries, placing a greater emphasis on past experiences and your perception of them. This cosmic pattern is trying to show you something, Sagittarius. Be careful not to jump the gun on your judgment of what that could be. The cosmos will reveal its purpose in due time.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Ceres and Chiron retrograde’s challenging square deepens under your sign and Aries today, signaling conflict within close relationships with others—and possibly even yourself. While Chiron governs our sensitivities brought on by past experiences, Ceres influences our need to nurture and be cared for in return. Don’t let your past heartaches prevent you from accepting genuine love in the present, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The waxing crescent Moon forms a direct opposition to Mars under your sign and Leo, signaling challenges within social groups. You’ve always tended to be a lone wolf, even when you’re surrounded by people you consider friends. Today, the stars urge you to open up to your immediate community to forge deeper, more meaningful, and more rewarding connections.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde and Venus’ tense square strengthens today, bringing with it problems in love, self-esteem, or finances. As someone who readily assumes the best of others, you are more susceptible than most to Neptune’s deceptive tendencies. It’s time to stop reacting to what you hope to be true and start responding to the reality that’s in front of you, Pisces.

